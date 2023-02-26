Introducing the World's First and Only Digital Day to Day Dog Calendar
Replaces the Traditional Paper Box Calendar thus preventing landfill waste.BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Calendars, LLC has Created the DigiCalendar Brand. The intent of DigiCalendar is to eliminate the Traditional Paper Box Calendars - many which end up in landfills. DigiCalendar is programmed for the next 50 years so the need to purchase annual calendars is eliminated.
The Digital Dog Calendar is our newest version. Thousands of the most popular Dog Breeds change automatically every day. The Digital Calendar eliminates the biggest problem with the traditional paper box calendar - Forgetting to tear off the previous day then being confused what day it actually is.
In fact there is No need to ever touch the device as Motion Sensor triggers On/Off.
