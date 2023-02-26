Andrea Baggio, CEO of ReputationUP Group: "CryptedPhone was born from our experience in online privacy"

Castelló de la Plana, Castellón, Spain, Feb. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ReputationUP Group specializes in online privacy, through the application of the right to be forgotten, and in protection against cyber-attacks, through the elimination and decryption of ransomware. Now it adds CryptedPhone, a tool to protect telephone communications

In an increasingly connected world, online privacy is a major concern for businesses and individuals.

Cybersecurity is threatened by data leakage and theft, negative or false information spread by third parties, and even industrial espionage.

The protection of telephone communications is the latest area in which ReputationUP Group has decided to expand its activities.

CryptedPhone is a phone and messaging security solution that uses end-to-end encryption to ensure the privacy of your conversations.

"Thanks to the experience gained in the various sectors in which the ReputationUP Group operates, our team has developed an impregnable and irreplaceable tool to protect against attacks and intrusions from external sources", explains Andrea Baggio, CEO of the ReputationUP Group.

Corporate espionage on the rise

Information security is a critical issue for every organization, regardless of size or industry.

It is increasingly common for companies to handle sensitive customer and employee data, making it imperative that you take steps to protect this information.

Companies can fall victim to competitive espionage, which can have serious consequences for the business.

"The negative effects of industrial espionage range from financial damage to reputational crisis," says Andrea Baggio.

Indeed, industrial espionage can damage the reputation of both companies.

The company being spied on may appear vulnerable if sensitive information is stolen, while the company conducting the espionage may appear unethical or even illegal.

CryptedPhone: the new company of the ReputationUP Group

The ReputationUP Group has launched CryptedPhone, which develops and markets a technology that guarantees total privacy of communications and personal data.

There are currently versions available for businesses and governments.

Encrypted phones provide military-grade protection for your most sensitive data, from passwords to your operating system, and enable secure communications.

CryptedPhone joins the activities of the ReputationUP Group, which deals with the protection of online privacy in its entirety.

On the one hand, ReputationUP, with the application of the right to be forgotten and online reputation management; on the other hand, HelpRansomware, which blocks the attacks of cybercriminals trying to extort money from companies and organizations by removing and decrypting ransomware.

