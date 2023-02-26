Women of Global Change Vancouver Help Children as They Welcome a New Chapter President

Women of Global Change Vancouver Chapter President, Inthirani Arul, is excited to lead the charge in making a positive impact in the lives of those in need in the community as the chapter looks to collaborate with other people and organizations who help children.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Women of Global Change (WGC) chapter has been re-launched in Vancouver, focusing on supporting foster children and families in the local community. The newly appointed Chapter President, Inthirani Arul, is excited to lead the charge in making a positive impact in the lives of those in need.

According to the British Columbia Ministry of Children and Family Development, there were 5,512 children in foster care in the province as of March 2021. The WGC Vancouver chapter aims to help these children and their families by providing resources, education, and support.

WGC is a global organization that aims to empower women's networks to create positive change for themselves, their communities and the world. With chapters worldwide, WGC has become a powerful force for good, and the re-launch of a chapter in Vancouver promises to have a significant impact on the local community.

"We believe that every child deserves a safe and loving home," said Inthirani Arul, the new WGC Vancouver Chapter President. "Our goal is to support foster children and their families by providing them with the resources they need to do more than survive but instead to thrive. We want to empower them to overcome any obstacles they may face and build a better future for themselves."

"I'm excited to see the impact that this new chapter will have on the community," said Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt, Founder of WGCF. "Children are our future and someone once reached out their hand to me and it made a world of difference. Sometimes something so small can mean so much to so many. And who knows, one of these kids could grow up to be the doctor who finds the cure to cancer or even the world's next peace leader. Either way every child matters."

Women of Global Change Foundation received international recognition from the UK Parliament when Dr. Hunt spoke about women's rights and injustice in December, as well as, 5 Presidential Service Awards for their non-profit work throughout the world. Check out their next International Adventure Summit where they will be creating a local medical camp and providing training and care for 150 women and children. There will be a Youth Initiative during a week in Uganda and the option to go on an educational Safari in Kenya after the Summit. WGC is looking for leaders to join them on this heart mission across nations. Find out more about the Adventure Summit and supporting Women of Global Change here.

The re-launch of the chapter has been met with enthusiasm and support from the local community. Many have already expressed interest in getting involved and contributing to the chapter's efforts. The WGC Vancouver chapter plans to hold regular community networking/educational events along with active social impact initiatives. To connect with the chapter please click here.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Frederick, JD, Women of Global Change, 1-949-273-8788, admin@thewomenofglobalchange.com

Inthirani Arul, Women of Global Change, 1-949-273-8788, Vancouver@thewomenofglobalchange.com

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE Women of Global Change