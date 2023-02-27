Arizona Patient Completes Bucket List Flying High Thanks to Caring Team from Stoneridge Hospice

Stoneridge Hospice 82 year old Patient is Flying High Stoneridge Hospice

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While some 82-year-olds were sitting in a rocking chair, feisty hospice patient Barbara Kling was living her passion and dream of zip gliding. With the help from the compassionate professionals from Stoneridge Hospice, she could finally scratch another thing off her bucket list.

On a bright and beautiful day in February, the stage was set for the ultimate surprise for Barbara. Blind folded and accompanied by 2 nurses, she gingerly walked over to the zip line. Once there, nurse Denise Lehman told Kling, "We're going to do it." “Zip lining!?” said Barbara. “We wanted to make your dream come true,” Lehman replied.

The dedicated team of five Stoneridge hospice nurses and Chaplin waited on the ground as the seated harness ascended 150 feet in the air, then barreled back down at 30 miles an hour at Gold Field Ghost Town in Apache Junction. On descent, Barbara and a nurse were able to see the panoramic view of the desert landscape soaking in every joyful moment. Barbara rode the current, relishing sight after sight, while basking in the awesome majestic beauty. As Kling took flight her cares diminished and were replaced with a deep gratitude for all those who made her dream a reality. Upon landing she eagerly asked, “We’re going again?!”

About: Stoneridge Hospice is a family venture created in February 2020 by Rollie and Janet Seebert and Patti Brazel. Their focus is to change the narrative of hospice being synonymous with imminent death. Nurse Lehman states, “We do not focus on death or dying. We focus on living as positively and comfortably as possible during this portion of the journey.”

Stoneridge Hospice’s foundation is built on numerous years of experience in the healthcare arena. They deliver outstanding, personalized services with care and empathy. Their audience is those with life ending illnesses but can extend to almost anyone since families of those patients would be in their audience as well.

According to the founders, “We educate people about their options long before, during and after health issues arise, offering tools and guidance that allow you to individualize your healthcare at every stage. This partnership means that you and your loved ones can plan for and direct your journey as you personally wish.”

