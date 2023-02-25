RALPH PILOLLI DESIRES TO ENTERTAIN AND NOT PREACH IN HIS BOOK
Author Ralph Pilolli questions the meaning of many things in his book Land of PhilantasyTORONTO , ONTARIO, CANADA, February 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is a given that entertaining requires thinking and thinking requires questioning, which then leads to interpretation, if not appreciation. Author and creator of the term ‘philantasy’, Ralph Pilolli, acknowledges and harmonizes with this very idea in his book Land of Philantasy.
Published in 2019, Land of Philantasy is a work of fiction that comprises a set of engaging and powerful simple short stories that value the art of questioning the complications of the human experience, covering both technology and nature. In it, curiosity never killed any cat but only taught them.
When asked about what “One must live what he creates” means, Pilolli responds, “I must say again I have never thought of why. It could be the twelve years of Catholic school. Liking, loving, learning, understanding and excepting all the unanswered questions.”
Land of Philantasy is not just a book, but a quest in and of itself. A friendly yet provocative approach in life by the author.
Driven by faith and compassion, Ralph Pilolli started writing back when he was still young, having been coerced into writing a weekly local newspaper column. This then included a bi–weekly sports car, which only continued to expand from there. His work, Land of Philantasy, according to him, is where he philantasized and expressed himself, or in other words, entertained but not preach.
For more philosophizing and fantasizing, or ‘philantasizing’ in the author’s words, Land of Philantasy is available on Amazon or every book store online, and offline.
