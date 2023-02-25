Hoffman and Fajula highlight MWC's arrival in the city through Mobile World Capital Barcelona
Hoffman and Fajula highlight the value of the successful public-private alliance in fostering innovation and bringing MWC Barcelona to its citizens.
Barcelona is a pole of attraction for highly innovative investments. It means first class infrastructures, connectivity, high-impact technology, and technological humanism.”BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Francesc Fajula, CEO at Mobile World Capital Barcelona
John Hoffman, CEO at GSMA Ltd., and Francesc Fajula, CEO at Mobile World Capital Barcelona, had a fireside chat, in which they gave their respective views about the current Digital Barcelona. The event took place at Torre Glòries, a unique vantage point offering a 360º view of the city from a height of 125 metres.
This meeting served to set the stage for the inauguration of MWC Barcelona 2023, which will take place on Monday at Fira Barcelona's Gran Via exhibition centre.
Hoffman and Fajula reviewed the legacy that MWC Barcelona has left in the city over the years, and how technology has been integrated into all sectors of the city.
Hoffman stressed that "One day, 200 years from now, when the MWC might no longer be at the centre of the debate, there will still be a technological ecosystem in Barcelona, and this will be the legacy that will remain". He also recalled that, when MWC landed in Barcelona, technology had a very different role from today. "Before, we talked about mobiles and technological devices. That has changed. Now we are exploring how technology can change and connect the world".
A successful partnership for Barcelona and the world
During the conversation, Hoffman and Fajula reviewed the success of the partnership between GSMA and Barcelona, how the city has changed over the last 10 years and what being Mobile World Capital Barcelona really means for Barcelona.
During the conversation, which they recalled the similarities with the 1992 Olympic Games, they agreed that work still needs to be done to turn the city into a true technological hub. "I am also proud of what Barcelona has done, but that is only the beginning. We have all the necessary ingredients, but we need time to grow. Now the success of the last few years of MWC is reflected in every sector of the city," Hoffman said.
"It's not just a congress: it's the legacy we leave behind for the city," Hoffman said.
Hoffman reminded us that the MWC is more than a technology exhibition or a congress, it is a driving force for change in society. Francesc Fajula, for his part, said that "Barcelona is a pole of attraction for highly innovative investments. It means first class infrastructures, connectivity, high-impact technology, and technological humanism".
Hoffman and Fajula agreed that, although MWC Barcelona 2023 opens its doors on 27 February, they never close when the congress ends. MWC Barcelona 2023 continues on the streets, in the city, etc. In short, it is not a congress, it is a legacy.
Looking to the future, Fajula stressed that we must continue to invest in technology and take advantage of its potential to apply it to the field of sustainability.
