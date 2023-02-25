17 Digital Nomad Moms Started Remote Businesses to Travel the World, and Just Wrote a Bestselling Book About It
BOCA DEL RIO , VERACRUZ, MEXICO, February 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Nomad Moms: Women who Carved Out Successful Remote Careers to Travel the World with their Children is a collaborative book that features 17 chapters written by travel-loving female authors, moms, and business owners.
It launched on February, 24th, 2023 as a eBook on Amazon Kindle and hit #1 bestseller in the categories Business Travel and Central American Travel. It reached #2 bestseller in Family Travel, Central & South American Travel, Mexican Travel, and Family Activities (under Parenting and Relationships). The paperback is also available.
In Digital Nomad Moms, each co-author shares her personal journey into starting a travel-friendly business as they travel the world with their families. Featured authors are digital nomads, slomads (families that practice slow travel), expats living abroad, bloggers, YouTubers, and other family travel influencers.
This book is packed with both inspirational personal journeys and practical information for aspiring, remote, business owner moms. The authors work in a variety of fields and industries, including:
* Purposeful travel retreats
* Travel arrangements
* Print-on-demand
* Mobile Applications
* Photography
* MLMs
* International Recruiting
* Language Teaching
* Publishing
* Medical Education
* Research
* Clinical Therapy
* Web3
* Insurance
* Dropshipping
* Amazon FBA
* UI/UX Design
* Writing
* Feng shui
* Airbnbs and Short Term Rentals
* Travel coaching
* Adoption Consulting
Contributing authors include Jessica Hanaghan, Christine Himes, Sarah Lorimer de Santi, Erin Riska, Marcy Duval, Caro Mojica, Kari Sherwood, Casey Herne, Nadja Bester, Maud Maciak, Tatiana Foldesi, Marina Dolgova, Krystal Loverin, Linda Mitchell, Jane Freund, Kim Tarry, and Sara Tyler.
Quotes from the book:
“Once I had processed what had happened – and had my whole world turned upside down – I decided I wanted to do a traditional ash scattering for my twins in Hawaii, a place that had brought me so much peace and joy throughout my life.” - Jessica Hanaghan
“Peaks to Beaches is a state of mind. It’s where I go for therapy. You can find me hiking in the mountains or relaxing on the water, swimming, fishing, and snorkeling! I took Peaks To Beaches a step further because I wanted to monetize my knowledge, experience, and years of planning all of our trips.” - Christine Himes
“We shared our current situation on YouTube, which went viral, with our subscribers jumping from 100 to 3,000 almost overnight! As I continued sharing videos from our time in Nepal – we managed to travel around before going into lockdown – the love grew daily. We left the country with over 7,000 new followers and a newfound enthusiasm for creating more content while exploring. Our family wanted to bring everyone traveling with us!” - Sarah Lorimer de Santi
“What about school? They need to study.
School will be fully remote for the foreseeable future, and we already know how that worked out. Besides, they’re four and seven. They’ll learn far more from seeing the world than studying on a screen next year.” - Erin Riska
“Don’t you have to work?
They couldn’t comprehend that I was working from a laptop and cell phone in the rental house or a local coffee shop. The idea that Doug would take a sabbatical to stay with the kids was also foreign.” - Marcy Duval
“I began to build my team not only with people who lived in Veracruz but in other parts of Mexico. Initially, there was no video chat software like Zoom. The way to communicate was through SMS messages, Facebook Messenger, and email. I even used messaging to send them magazines, samples, products, and registration forms. The processes at that time were very slow, but what made me get ahead and continue expanding without hesitation was my persistence and perseverance.” - Caro Mojica
The co-authors and publisher of this book are available to speak about family travel, homeschooling/roadschooling/worldschooling/unschooling, etc., single parent and solo mom travel, accessibility, expat life abroad, mental health, entrepreneurship, and remote work.
This is Sara Tyler of Nomad Publishing’s 5th bestselling, collaborative title. She has also published Nomads: Adventurous Businesswomen that are Changing the World While Traveling, Born to Travel: Wanderlust Families that Collect Passport Stamps Instead of Toys, BOOK THE FLIGHT ALREADY! Travelers Share their Life-Changing Stories from Off-the-Beaten-Track Bucket List Trips, and Worldschoolers: Innovative Parents Turning Countries into Classrooms.
Sara Tyler
Nomad Publishing
+52 56 5050 2513
sara@nomadpublishinghouse.com