Balancing Life’s Issues Announces Certification as a B Corporation Joining a Select Group of Companies Worldwide

BLI offers an expansive catalog of proven training modules, all customizable to meet the bespoke needs of each client. The firm has a passion for science-based learning and their trainers are subject matter experts who believe in the absolute power of kin

Wendy Wollner, Founder, President, and CEO Wendy has built and overseen a network of over 1,800 BLI trainers who bring work/life balance programs to corporations, not-for-profit organizations, employee assistance programs, and educational institutions.