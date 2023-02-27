Gift of Adoption Fund – Florida Chapter Welcomes Damon Sununtnasuk to its Chapter Board
Florida chapter of national charity welcomes business executive to its leadership team
Gift of Adoption Fund, a non-profit organization providing financial assistance to complete both domestic and international adoptions, is announcing the newest member of its Florida Chapter Board. Damon Sununtnasuk, CEO of Sunt Group LLC, and entrepreneur, will help the Florida Chapter raise funds and expand its presence across the state, uniting children in vulnerable circumstances with their forever families.
— Damon Sununtnasuk
Growing up with a parent that was adopted, Damon witnessed first-hand how adoption can transform and influence lives across generations. “I am looking forward to giving back to a cause which is deeply important to me and my family,” Sununtnasuk said. “It is not often that you are able to contribute to such a personal cause, and I am honored to have the opportunity to serve.”
Today, there are more than 150 million orphans in the world with 400,000 children in the U.S. alone living without permanent families . Gift of Adoption puts adoption in reach for more children in vulnerable circumstances by providing the final funding necessary for adoptive families to welcome a child home.
Damon Sununtnasuk earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude, from the University of Florida, and later went on to earn his Master of Business Administration, with First-Class Honors, from the University of Cambridge in England. He is the founder and CEO of two award winning companies - Natural Cure Labs LLC, and Sunt Group LLC. Sununtnasuk has an internationally decorated career in health, technology, and entrepreneurial leadership. Damon has led business efforts at several technology companies, including Microsoft, Google, and Samsung in London, Berlin, and Seoul, respectively. Damon’s work and travel has taken him to more than 70 countries across six continents.
“It is my hope that through my board member role with Gift of Adoption Fund, I am able to raise the awareness of this noble cause and increase the level of assistance we are able to award families across the state,” Sununtnasuk said.
About Gift of Adoption Fund
Gift of Adoption is a national charity that provides grants of up to $15,000 to complete the adoptions of vulnerable children. Priority is placed on helping children facing what is possibly their only chance at adoption, including those at-risk of separation from siblings, entering foster care, aging-out of an orphanage, or with special needs. Gift of Adoption is the largest provider of adoption assistance grants on a nondiscriminatory basis (without regard to age, race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, or marital status) and our grants are paid directly to adoption agencies and attorneys working on the child’s behalf. Since inception in 1996, Gift of Adoption has awarded more than $14 million to give over 4,724 children permanent families and the chance to thrive. Gift of Adoption is recognized by Charity Navigator and the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. Visit www.giftofadoption.org to learn more and visit https://giftofadoption.org/joinourboard/ to learn about current board opportunities.
