JOHN HUSHER’S ACTION-PACKED NOVEL INTRODUCES A NEW INDESTRUCTIBLE SUPERVILLAIN
John Husher brings a new hero, perfect for fans of compelling fictionYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bravery and patriotism are what makes a hero. In author John Durbin Husher’s book The Follower: An indestructible Hero Fights for his Country, the protagonist Axel Tressler is a wise and brave individual with supernatural abilities that seeks to defend his country from threats such as terrorists, espionage, and the drug cartel in Mexico.
The Follower: An indestructible Hero Fights for his Country is based on the life of Axel Tressler, who gained his unusual abilities from an accident at birth, being born three days after his twin brother Adam. Both of the twins lived normal lives until they reached puberty when their mother starts to notice the abilities of her son.
Axel went off to college and took a major in biology, and became a reputable professor at his alma mater. At this university, Axel starts to develop a highly advanced computer chip that operates by vocal recognition, leading to Axel taking full control of his abilities. The government agency soon discovers Axel’s invention and powers and takes advantage of Axel, turning him into a weapon that serves to defend their country from threatening enemies.
A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in Electrical Engineering, John Durbin Husher has spent the last forty-five years as a solid-state physics scientist leading the world in integrated circuit development and production. Husher has successfully established advanced technology in several companies. Husher is also a former vice president and general manager of Micrel Semiconductor for twenty years and now resides with his wife in Los Altos Hills, California.
