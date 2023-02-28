EXPERIENCE A NON-STOP THRILLS AND SPILLS IN JOHN HUSHER NEW SUPERHERO NOVEL
Witness the heroic feats of a biology teacher as Axel Tressler aids the United States of America in its humanitarian efforts as The FollowerYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ever wondered what it is like to have the ability to turn invisible? Or what it would be like to be indestructible? Imagine the heroic acts and magnificent feats one could achieve with these types of power and the impact it would have in the lives of those aided by these acts and heroic feats. Powers like those mentioned will be a true test of a person's character and could define their status in society as either a hero or a villain, as a line from a well-known superhero story once said “with great power comes great responsibility”.
In John Husher’s Origin of The Follower and His New Actions: About an Action Character with Unique Capabilities, it details the secret life of a biology teacher, Axel Tressler, at the University of California gifted with amazing powers that allow him to aid in secret government mission for the good of mankind. Detail his espionage missions such as that in Pakistan to discover how drugs are made and shipped into the borders of the United States of America, and sent to Mexico to discover what had happened to the U.S Military envoy sent by the United State of America.
The author’s notable attention to detail allows readers to visualize the mission taken by Axel Tressler, as The Follower, and be part of the action. John Husher is truly a great writer, he has written an interesting superhero story filled with action and mystery that is sure to hold readers' attention and that is sure to keep readers glued to the pages.
How did Axel Tressler obtain his powers? Will he use it for good or evil? What are the military’s intentions with his powers? Find out more in John Husher’s book titled Origin of The Follower and His New Actions.
Grab a copy on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital bookstores.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
