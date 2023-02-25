Always a Good Reason to Stop By the Church of Scientology Los Angeles

Donut eating contest at a family-friendly festival at the Church of Scientology L.A. Keeping five hoops going at the hula hoop competition Shaking it up inside the bouncy house Each Saturday for the past 82 weeks, the Church of Scientology has organized a food giveaway for local families. Volunteers from a Central American nonprofit were excited about what they learned on their first seminar on the Scientology Tools for Life.

A family-friendly weekend festival, a program to better the community…there is always something worth checking out at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles families gathered at the Church of Scientology last Sunday for a family festival complete with bouncy houses, donut eating contests, and hula hoop competitions. And as always, admission was free, and the atmosphere friendly.

In fact, there is always something happening at the L.A. Scientology Church.

The previous afternoon, the Church’s Volunteer Ministers set up their bright yellow tents for a food giveaway for East Hollywood neighbors, just as they have done every weekend for the past 82 weeks.

And each week, the Church organizes seminars to introduce the community to initiatives to improve the quality of life. Last week, they began providing Scientology Tools for Life training to members of COFECA, a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring justice and immigration equality and preserving the unique cultures of Central America. Those attending immediately grasped that this training can help them accomplish their mission and they will be attending weekly training sessions until they have completed all 19 courses.

Or perhaps, like 16 million people who have watched this year’s Scientology Super Bowl ad on YouTube, you are curious about what Scientology offers and want to find out more

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is open every day of the year and the staff are at your service to answer your questions.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is designed to provide ideal facilities for Scientologists on their ascent to higher states of spiritual freedom and to serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige dedicated the Church of Scientology Los Angeles in 2010.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is featured in an episode of Inside Scientology on the Scientology Network.

The Scientology religion was founded by L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 countries.