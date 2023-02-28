Submit Release
DISCOVER THE POWER OF AN INDESTRUCTIBLE HERO IN JOHN HUSHER’S EXCITING BOOK

Origin of The Follower and His New Actions: About an Action Character with Unique Capabilities

Join Axel Tressler on an epic superhero journey in John Husher's latest release

YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crime is everywhere, and sometimes even those in power still need an extra hand to keep the world at peace and free from worries of something terrible happening.

In this fictional book written by John Husher entitled, Origin of The Follower and His New Actions: About an Action Character with Unique Capabilities, he shares the life story of a simple Biology teacher named Axel, who is also known as "The Follower." Whose abilities were also known to the U.S. government and made Axel a special agent immersed in a secret mission - to stop an illegal drug exchange from neighboring countries of the United States.

An Engineer by profession, John Husher has made his name stand out in the science fiction category of books as an author who knows what he is talking about. His love for science and writing made its way to himself as he has published many books in this series and is continuing his passion for writing more than ever.

The series of adrenaline rush in the adventure that is about to unfold in this book is unmeasurable. This book will undoubtedly entertain readers from start to finish.

Find out more about the intriguing, unique ability of "The Follower" by grabbing a copy of Origin of The Follower and His New Actions: About an Action Character with Unique Capabilities by John Husher. Now available on Amazon and all other online book retailers.


About Inks & Bindings:

Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.

Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


