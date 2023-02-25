Submit Release
Padilla: Tugon sa Sentimyento ng Ilang Fil-Am Cast ng 'Plane'

Tugon sa Sentimyento ng Ilang Fil-Am Cast ng 'Plane'

Ihahatid ko sa Ingles ang aking tugon para mas maintindihan ng ilang Fil-Am cast ng 'Plane' na naiulat na nalungkot sa pagtutol ko sa pagpapalabas ng pelikula:

First, I would like to congratulate you, dearest brethren in race and arts. As an actor, definitely, I support all workers in the industry. Citizenship is not the issue - it has never been and it will never be.

But when racism is present in a film and when our country is misrepresented, we have no choice but to defend our country and our people. This is true especially in my case, as chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media.

That said, the local distributor of the film already agreed to recall it and cut the scenes and dialogues that depict racist comments on Jolo, the Philippines, the Armed Forces of the Philippines and our government.

After the changes are made and they are found to be satisfactory, I will watch and personally endorse the film.

