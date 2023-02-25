French Louis XVI style ormolu-mounted parquetry D shaped Royal Commode after the model by Jean-Henri Riesener Circa 1890
French Louis XVI style ormolu-mounted marquetry and parquetry D shaped Royal Commode after the model by Jean-Henri Riesener, Circa 1890ALEXANDRIA, EGYPT, February 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A French ormolu-mounted marquetry and parquetry D shaped commode, after the model by Jean-Henri Riesener, Circa 1890, surmounted by a shaped and stepped veined marble top, centered to the front by a pair of drawers headed by a sunburst winged mask ormolu mount, with central panel inlaid sans traverse with an ewer and basket of fruit and flowers flanked on each side by cherubs emblematic of Bienfaisance and Justice, above a fleur-de-lys-studded ormolu globe and cornucopia, flanked to each side by inlaid parquetry cupboard door hung with floral swags and ribbon-suspended military trophies, the angles mounted with imitation of the four armorial emblematic of Courage, Force, Prudence and Tempérence, on tapering acanthus-mounted feet.
This commode is based on the celebrated model made by Riesener (1734-1806) in 1775 for Louis XVI's bedroom at Versailles and now in the Musée Condé, Chantilly. The central marquetry panel formerly bore a royal monogram but it was altered by Riesener after the revolution. The embossed gilt-bronze mounts were executed by Louis-Barthélemy Hervieux one of the best fondeurs-ciseleurs of the day.
The fine piece is available with large carved and gilded mirror as an entry piece; and in different versions of inlay per request as displayed.
