Submit Release
News Search

There were 262 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,561 in the last 365 days.

French Louis XVI style ormolu-mounted parquetry D shaped Royal Commode after the model by Jean-Henri Riesener Circa 1890

French Louis XVI style ormolu-mounted marquetry and parquetry D shaped Royal Commode after the model by Jean-Henri Riesener, Circa 1890

French Louis XVI style ormolu-mounted marquetry and parquetry D shaped Royal Commode after the model by Jean-Henri Riesener, Circa 1890

French Louis XVI style ormolu-mounted marquetry and parquetry D shaped Royal Commode after the model by Jean-Henri Riesener, Circa 1890 Side View

French Louis XVI style ormolu-mounted marquetry and parquetry D shaped Royal Commode after the model by Jean-Henri Riesener, Circa 1890 Side View

French Louis XVI style ormolu-mounted marquetry and parquetry D shaped Royal Commode after the model by Jean-Henri Riesener, Circa 1890 Closeup

French Louis XVI style ormolu-mounted marquetry and parquetry D shaped Royal Commode after the model by Jean-Henri Riesener, Circa 1890 Closeup

French Louis XVI style ormolu-mounted marquetry and parquetry D shaped Royal Commode after the model by Jean-Henri Riesener, Circa 1890

ALEXANDRIA, EGYPT, February 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A French ormolu-mounted marquetry and parquetry D shaped commode, after the model by Jean-Henri Riesener, Circa 1890, surmounted by a shaped and stepped veined marble top, centered to the front by a pair of drawers headed by a sunburst winged mask ormolu mount, with central panel inlaid sans traverse with an ewer and basket of fruit and flowers flanked on each side by cherubs emblematic of Bienfaisance and Justice, above a fleur-de-lys-studded ormolu globe and cornucopia, flanked to each side by inlaid parquetry cupboard door hung with floral swags and ribbon-suspended military trophies, the angles mounted with imitation of the four armorial emblematic of Courage, Force, Prudence and Tempérence, on tapering acanthus-mounted feet.﻿

This commode is based on the celebrated model made by Riesener (1734-1806) in 1775 for Louis XVI's bedroom at Versailles and now in the Musée Condé, Chantilly. The central marquetry panel formerly bore a royal monogram but it was altered by Riesener after the revolution. The embossed gilt-bronze mounts were executed by Louis-Barthélemy Hervieux one of the best fondeurs-ciseleurs of the day.

The fine piece is available with large carved and gilded mirror as an entry piece; and in different versions of inlay per request as displayed.

Nader Ralph
Antique Taste
+20 1203120050
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Opulent French Antique Furniture Reproductions

You just read:

French Louis XVI style ormolu-mounted parquetry D shaped Royal Commode after the model by Jean-Henri Riesener Circa 1890

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, International Organizations, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more