Gluteboost Becomes a Certified B Corporation, Reinforcing its Commitment to Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility

Renowned body enhancement brand joins global movement for a more inclusive, equitable and regenerative economy

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gluteboost, the leading brand in body enhancement, today announced it has become a Certified B Corporation, a testament to its commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility. By joining forces with B Lab, a non-profit organization that supports a global community of companies that use business as a force for good, Gluteboost is now part of a global movement for an inclusive, equitable and regenerative economy.

As a Certified B Corporation, Gluteboost is recognized as a company that meets high social and environmental impact standards, transparency and accountability. This certification reflects the company's commitment to balancing purpose with profit and considering the impact of its decisions on its employees, customers, community and environment.

"At Gluteboost, we strongly believe that doing good is crucial to growth. We are thrilled to become a Certified B Corporation and are committed to being part of a global movement for a more sustainable and equitable future," said Susana Campanella, the CEO of Gluteboost. "As we continue to grow, we are dedicated to staying true to our mission of providing natural and real results that also benefit our customers' overall health."

Gluteboost's commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility is integral to its identity. The company is committed to using business as a force for good and is now part of a movement of people who share this vision.

Gluteboost is the only company with plant-based ingredients that deliver real clinically and scientifically proven results. It offers 12 natural, side-effect-free, herbal products to enhance and tone, all developed through years of research.

For more information and to shop now, please visit gluteboost.com.