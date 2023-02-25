Metaverse is gaining global attention, Spacecatch game wants to be the leader.
SpaceCatch is first free-to-play and play-to-earn augmented reality & NFT based game with RPG features working on Binance Smart Chain.

What is Metaverse?
Metaverse is a shared online 3D space where users can interact with computer-generated objects and avatars. It is a virtual world that operates on the internet. Metaverse worlds are used for various purposes, including social connection, online gaming, education, and training. They can be created to reflect the real world or they can be completely new and imaginary.
They offer a unique and immersive experience that cannot be found anywhere else on the internet. They are constantly evolving, expanding, and offering endless possibilities for exploration and interaction. With Facebook's recent announcement that it is renaming itself to Meta, the word Metaverse can be heard more frequently than ever before.
Blockchain x Metaverse
You may think that the metaverse will consist of interconnected virtual spaces - a kind of virtual world wide web accessible through virtual reality. This is essentially correct, but there is also a fundamental, somewhat mysterious side to the metaverse that sets it apart from today's internet: blockchain.
Web 1.0 refers to the first phase of the evolution of the World Wide Web. During this period, there were few content creators and most users were content consumers. Personal websites were popular and mainly consisted of static pages. The transition to Web 2.0 was characterized by social networks, blogging, and the monetization of user data for advertising purposes through centralized gateways and "free" social media, including Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, and TikTok.
Web 3.0 will be the foundation for the metaverse. It will consist of decentralized applications supported by blockchains that support the cryptocurrency economy and user-owned data. Metaverse allows you to own digital objects in a virtual world. The metaverse will consist of various virtual worlds and interoperability between these worlds will allow for seamless transitions between them. These virtual objects, such as artwork, game items, or music, can be represented by non-fungible tokens (NFTs). NFTs are unique and non-interchangeable, providing the user with unique ownership.
SpaceCatch
The SpaceCatch game aims to be a leader in metaverse gaming. Thanks to the implementation of modern technologies, such as metaverse, blockchain, and NFTs, combined with the classic gaming industry, it will offer players a completely new gaming experience.
A big advantage is that unlike Web 2.0 games, SpaceCatch allows players to fully own game items through NFT technology and blockchain described above in the article. The game will create a comprehensive gaming ecosystem with a realistic economy that will allow players to earn real money by playing the game.
In traditional games, the game itself takes all the profits and earnings from players. However, decentralization is important in the metaverse and Web 3.0 world in this regard, so the creators of the SpaceCatch game decided to give up some of the game's revenue and redistribute it directly to the players.
