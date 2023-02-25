Power Plant Boiler Market Size to Reach USD 27.26 Billion by 2028 while Exhibiting a Stellar CAGR of 2.9%

According to Exactitude Consultancy the Global Power Plant Boiler Market value is expected to reach USD 27.26 Billion by 2029, growing at a 2.9% CAGR of Between Forecast Period 2023 and 2029. Increasing Industrialization and Urbanization to Propel Market Growth

The global Power Plant Boiler Market size was valued at USD 21.69 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 27.26 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2028. The power plant boiler market refers to the global market for boilers used in power generation plants. Boilers are critical components of power generation plants, as they are responsible for converting water into steam, which in turn drives turbines to generate electricity.

The power plant boiler market is driven by the increasing demand for electricity, especially in emerging economies. The growth in population, urbanization, and industrialization is driving the demand for electricity, which is in turn fueling the demand for power plant boilers. Additionally, the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, is driving the demand for flexible and efficient power plant boilers that can support the integration of intermittent renewable sources.

In November 2021 , B&W announced that its renewable segment has won a contract worth USD 58 million. The contract is to design and supply a waste-to-energy boiler and other equipment for a waste-to-energy power plant in Europe.

, B&W announced that its renewable segment has won a contract worth USD 58 million. The contract is to design and supply a waste-to-energy boiler and other equipment for a waste-to-energy power plant in Europe. In October 2020, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction announced that it has won a contract worth 901.8 billion won contract with a VAPCO to construct VungAng 2 coal power plant. The contract has been signed from 2021 to 2025 and the company will build and install boilers, the balance of plant (BOP) facilities for the plant.

Driving & Restraining Factors

Increasing Industrialization and Urbanization to Propel Market Growth

The global industrialization trend is leading to an increase in power consumption by the industrial sector, including manufacturing and process industries, in both developed and developing countries. As additional industries are established, power consumption continues to rise, prompting the energy sector to expand its existing capacities. In addition, urbanization is also driving up the demand for power plant boilers in the market.

One of the significant factors contributing to the growth of the power plant boiler market is the replacement and upgrading of old equipment.

Boilers are crucial equipment in power plants, and their upgradation and replacement are vital for effective operation. As the demand for uninterrupted power supply rises, there is an increasing need to replace older power plant boilers with new and efficient ones. This helps increase the thermal efficiency of power plants. Globally, the focus on upgrading aging boilers is also increasing, and according to the IEA, an estimated USD 9,553 billion will be invested in refurbishment and new construction works for power plants from 2014 to 2030. This indicates that high expenditure on upgradation, replacement, and construction of power plant boilers is driving the growth of the power plant boiler market.

High Initial Capital Requirement May Hinder Market Growth

Boilers are widely used technology for electricity production in power plants, using various types of fuels. However, the construction of power plants requires a high initial investment due to the significant cost of equipment, including boilers. The installation cost of a boiler in a power plant is particularly high, which poses a hindrance to the development of the market.

Report Attribute Details Power Plant Boiler Market size value in 2021 USD 21.69 billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 27.26 billion Market Growth rate CAGR of 2.9% from 2023 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2018 - 2020 Forecast period 2021 - 2028 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million, volume in units, CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends Segments covered By Fuel Type; Technology; Process & By Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Japan, China, India, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil Key companies profiled General Electric, ALFA LAVAL, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., IHI Corporation, DEC, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., JFE Engineering Corporation, Sofinter S.p.a, John Wood Group PLC Customization scope Free report customization with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Companies Covered in Power Plant Boiler Market Report:

General Electric

ALFA LAVAL

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

IHI Corporation

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

JFE Engineering Corporation

Sofinter S.p.a

John Wood Group PLC

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Thermax Limited

ZHENGZHOU BOILER(GROUP) CO., LTD

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES

Regional Insights

Geographically, the global market has been analysed across five key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the global market 2021-2028 as the region stood at USD 13.36 billion in 2020. Rapid urbanization and industrialization across the region increase the electricity demand. The population is also increasing widely in this region and the penetration of electronic gadgets is also rising across various countries including Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, South Korea, Japan, India, and China. The investment in the power sector is also high in Asia Pacific and the upgradation and refurbishment of the boiler are also implemented.

The Middle East & Africa region is likely to witness significant growth 2022-2028. The demand for uninterrupted power supply is widely increasing across this region. The investment in power generation and power plant construction is widely growing. Industrialization is also rising and the development of public infrastructure is also growing which drives growth in the power plant boiler market, 2022-2028.

Europe is likely to grow at a significant pace 2022-2028 owing to constantly expansion in its electricity generation capacity due to growing demand for uninterrupted power supply. The technological advancements along with growing research and development activities also bolsters the boiler manufacturing industry. Thus, increases the installation of gas-fired power plants in this region.

North America is expected to register significant growth 2022-2028. The region is currently experiencing high power consumption and high demand for energy management. This increases the power capacity generation which further increases the demand for the boilers. Industrialization is also rapidly growing which drives growth in North America.

The Latin America region is estimated to foresee growth 2022-2028. The demand for power supply is widely growing within the region which increases the need to expand electricity generation capacities in the region. The rising number of power plants increases the installation of boilers in this region.

Key Market Segments: Power Plant Boiler Market

By Fuel Type

Coal

Natural Gas

Nuclear

Petroleum

By Technology

Ultracritical

Supercritical

Subcritical

By Process

Fluidized Bed Combustion

Pulverized Fuel Combustion

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

