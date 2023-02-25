With 8.9% CAGR, Intraoral cameras Market Size to Reach USD 3.75 billion by 2029

According to Exactitude Consultancy the Global Intraoral Cameras Market Value is expected to reach USD 3.75 billion by 2029, growing at an 8.9% CAGR. Intraoral Cameras Industry: Global Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 - 2029

The global Intraoral Cameras Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.90 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.75 billion by 2029, recording a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2023 to 2029. The intraoral cameras market refers to the global market for dental devices used for intraoral imaging in dental practice. These cameras are used to provide a clear and detailed view of the inside of a patient's mouth, enabling dentists and other dental professionals to diagnose and treat dental conditions with greater accuracy and precision.

The global intraoral cameras market Size is expected to grow at a steady rate in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of dental disorders, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, and the growing adoption of digital dentistry. Technological advancements such as the development of high-definition cameras and software programs that enhance the quality of intraoral images are also expected to drive market growth.

Industry Development:

One of the major developments in the market has been the introduction of high-definition intraoral cameras. These cameras offer superior image quality and detail, making it easier for dental professionals to identify and diagnose dental conditions. In addition, many high-definition cameras now come equipped with software programs that enhance images, making it easier to identify subtle changes in dental tissue.

Another important development in the market has been the integration of intraoral cameras with digital dentistry systems. This has allowed dental professionals to capture, store, and analyze images in digital format, reducing the need for traditional film-based imaging systems. In addition, digital imaging has made it easier for dental professionals to share images and collaborate on treatment plans.

Intraoral Cameras Market Segment Analysis

By Product Insights

In 2020, the intraoral wand segment was the dominant player in the intraoral camera market, capturing a significant 71.5% share of the revenue. This is due to its unique ability to provide exceptional visualization and clarity inside the mouth, making it highly effective for accessing hard-to-reach posterior areas. Additionally, its high-intensity light source enables it to deliver high magnification capabilities, further adding to its appeal.

The intraoral camera market is segmented based on the product into two categories, namely the intraoral wand and single-lens reflex. The single-lens reflex segment is expected to witness substantial growth in the forecast period, thanks to its comparatively lower cost, making it an economical option. These cameras are used in a variety of applications, owing to their ability to capture high-quality images. Many dental photography professionals prefer using digital single-lens reflex cameras to enhance their photography skills.

By Technology Insights

In 2020, the fiber optic camera segment dominated the intraoral camera market, accounting for the largest revenue share of 37.4%. This segment is expected to continue its dominance in the forecast period, primarily due to its high-end optical system that delivers superior image quality. The market is further segmented based on technology, including USB cameras, fiber-optic cameras, wireless cameras, and others.

Among these segments, the USB camera segment is expected to grow the fastest in the forecast period, thanks to its lightweight design, in-built light source, portability, and easy connectivity. However, USB cameras have certain limitations, such as compatibility with selected software programs only, and the image quality may not be ideal for endodontic procedures.

By End-use Insights

In 2020, the dental clinics segment held the largest revenue share of 77.9% in the intraoral camera market, making it the dominant player. This segment is expected to grow the fastest in the forecast period, mainly due to the availability of specialized physicians and an increasing preference among patients for dental clinics for diagnosis and treatment. Furthermore, the rise in the number of dental clinics and specialists is anticipated to drive the segment's growth.

The market is segmented based on end-use into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. Specialists at dental clinics use highly proficient devices and instruments, which ultimately increase the demand for intraoral cameras. Moreover, dental clinics offer better resources than hospitals, further enhancing their significance in the market.





Top Companies Covered in Intraoral Cameras Market Report:

Danaher Corporation

Sirona Dental System

Carestream Health

Gendex, Owandy Radiology

TPC Advanced Technology Inc

Digital Doc LLC

DEXIX, Prodent

Henry Schein.

North America to Dominate Global Intraoral Cameras Market

In terms of region, the global intraoral cameras market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

In terms of revenue, North America dominated the global intraoral cameras market, followed by Europe. However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Rise in cases of dental diseases, increase in geriatric population, surge in use and awareness about dental treatments and procedures, and technological advancements drive the dental imaging market in North America. Skilled dentists and adoption of new technologies further augment the market in the region.

According to a report published in NCBI, dental caries is a highly common dental disease in the U.S. It is the primary cause of tooth loss through young adulthood; by age 35, the average American loses five teeth and has 11 more attacked by caries.

Key Market Segments: Intraoral Cameras Market

By Product

Intraoral Wand

Single Lens Reflex

By Technology

USB Camera

Fiber Optic Camera

Wireless Camera

By End-Use

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

