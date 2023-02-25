Curcumin Market – Know the Untapped Growth Opportunities to 2025

Allied Market Research Logo

Global curcumin market was valued at $52.45 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $104.19 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2018 to 2025.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in consumer awareness regarding health benefits of curcumin, growth in demand for herbal nutritional supplements and increase in the scope of application of curcumin in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry are the major factors that drive the global curcumin market.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4752

Curcumin is a bioactive compound found in turmeric, known for its powerful medicinal and therapeutic properties. It has been used as a spice and medicinal herb for thousands of years in Asian countries such as India, Thailand, Indonesia, and others. Owing to its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and cartilage building properties curcumin finds extensive applications in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry. Medicines containing curcumin extracts are used for treatment of numerous diseases and health problems such as wound healing, treating sprains, arthritis, liver problems, diabetes, gastric problems, Alzheimer, and migraine. Curcumin extracts have been formulated in many skincare applications in the form of skin creams, ointments, powder, and others. It helps to heal and prevent dry skin, treat skin conditions such as eczema and acne, and delay the aging process. Thus, the increase in use of curcumin in cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry has propelled the curcumin market growth in recent years.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Phyo life Sciences, Konark Herbals & Health Care, Bio Thrive Sciences, SV Agrofood, Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd., NOW Foods, Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd., Star Hi Herbs Pvt. Ltd.,Biomax Life Sciences Ltd. and Synthite Industries Ltd.

Buy This Report (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/03a7e602529ff6d3646ee01c57ab9023

Covid-19 scenario:

Due to lockdown in several countries, the cosmetics and food & beverage manufacturers have completely shut down their operation. Thus, the demand for curcumin is expected to decline for a few months due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak and amid lockdown.

The demand for curcumin is likely to experience a downfall during the coronavirus pandemic due to the negatively-affected supply chain amid lockdown.

The revenue generated from the pharmaceutical segment will increase significantly due to growing demand for ayurvedic medicines to increase human immunity to fight against COVID-19 infection and other diseases.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global curcumin market based on application and region. Based on application, the pharmaceutical segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the food & beverage segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

Request For Customization https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4752

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for more than half of the total market share in 2017, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Similar Reports:

Hot Sauce Powder Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hot-sauce-powder-market

Diabetic Food Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/diabetic-food-market

Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/protein-hydrolysis-enzymes-market

Savory Flavor Blends Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/savory-flavor-blends-market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.