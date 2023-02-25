Mohamed Zaheen Promoted to Assistant Director of Sales at Mӧvenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives

Mӧvenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives has announced the promotion of Mohamed Zaheen to the position of Assistant Director of Sales.

Zaheen is an experienced hotelier with a demonstrated history of working in the Tourism industry, Zaheen is skilled in Reservation, Revenue, Sales, Rooms Division, and Hospitality Management. He has over 12 years of experience in the hospitality industry in Maldives.

Prior to his new appointment at Mӧvenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives, he was the senior sales manager of Mӧvenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives. Before that he worked at Angsana Velavaru Maldives as their Sales Manager for over 2 years. Zaheen started his career as a Guest Relations Officer at Olhuveli Beach Resort. He has also worked for brands such as Soneva Fushi, Dusit Thani and Niyama Maldives.

Nestled in the untouched, idyllic oasis of Noonu Atoll, Mӧvenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives is designed as a destination for relaxing and rejuvenating escapes. The luxury resort, which is just 45 minutes by sea plane from the capital, Malé, features 105 villas and suites comprising 72 overwater pool villas, 30 beach pool suites and three beach spa pool residences, each with their own private plunge pool – perfect for adventure-seeking families and honeymooners looking for a romantic getaway. The resort is also accessible by a 15-minute speedboat ride from the airport on Maafaru island in Noonu atoll.