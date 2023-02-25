Glassware Market Size Hits $25.4 billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031

Allied Market Research_Logo

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Glassware Market,” The glassware market size was valued at $15.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $25.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Glassware is made up of various types of glasses such as soda lime glass, crystal glass, borosilicate glass, and heat-resistant glass. Different types of glassware are used to serve drinks and food in the food service industry and in households. There are different types of attractive and stylish glassware offered by manufacturers in the market.

An increase in investment and business expansion in the food service industry is expected to create more opportunities for the key market players to develop or launch innovative products in the market to cater to the increasing demand. The key market players in the hospitality sectors are increasingly investing in the food service industry to expand the hotel and restaurant business. Globally, tourism has boosted the hotel and restaurant industry's business and offered a lot of opportunities to the key players in the market. The hotel and restaurants have expanded mostly owing to tourism and since different countries' diverse landscapes, cultures, and societies were very appealing to tourists from other regions. The hotel and restaurant sectors of many nations have gradually expanded over the last two decades which is expected to propel the growth of the glassware industry in upcoming years.



The soda lime glass segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on material, the soda lime glass segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global glassware market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Soda-lime glass is widely used for the manufacturing of glassware owing to its chemical properties and physical properties. It is usually used for windowpanes and glass containers such as bottles and jars for beverages, food, and other glassware products. However, the heat-resistant glass segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increase in demand for heat resistance glassware.

The glass jars segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the glass jars segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-fifth of the global glassware market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to it’s wide use in hotels, restaurants, and café as decorative glass containers to serve drinks. However, the spirit glass segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031. Spirit glasses are commonly used to serve vodka, gin, tequila, rum, whisky, and other beverages in the food service industry and households.

The hypermarkets and supermarkets segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global glassware market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Hypermarkets & supermarkets are large stores that operate on a self-service basis, selling large varieties of glassware products, home appliances, groceries, fresh produce, food & beverage products, and sometimes an assortment of non-food goods as well. However, the online retail segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. Easy availability of information about the material used in the products, time-saving feature, and the facility of home delivery contribute toward the growth of online sales channels.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the global glassware market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. China is the largest producer of glassware which is the leading driver for the Asia-Pacific market. Furthermore, the demand for glassware is growing rapidly in the food service industry in the region. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031. Brazil is one of the major consumers of glassware, owing to the growing food service industry, and increasing adoption of glassware by household users. Numerous prominent players in the market have relied on product innovation and technological advancements to gain a significant share of this regional market.

The players in the glassware market have adopted acquisition, business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and product launch as their key development strategies to increase profitability and improve their position in the glassware market.

Some of the key players profiled in the glassware market analysis include Anchor Hocking Group, Inc, Anhui Deli daily Glass Co., Ltd, Arc Online, Borosil Limited, Degrenne, Garbo Glassware, Glass Tech Life, Guangzhou Jing Huang Glassware Co,Ltd, Lenox Corporation, Libbey Glass LLC, Lifetime Brands, Inc, Ocean Glass Public Company Limited, Shandong Huapeng Glass Co., Ltd., Sisecam, Steelite International, Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation, Villeroy & Boch AG, and Zrike Brands.

