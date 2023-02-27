The Valuable and Affordable Folding Electric Bike in 2023 - HiPEAK BIKE launches BONA and ELIAS
EINPresswire.com/ -- With the increasingly serious environmental and traffic congestion problems, electric bikes have become a new way for more and more Americans to travel. Many great companies are therefore committed to creating more environmentally friendly and convenient electric vehicles to provide people with a green life. Among them, HiPEAK BIKE, an electric bike company, has launched two new folding electric bicycles - BONA and ELIAS. These two e-bikes are considered to be the very popular in 2023 due to their great performance and affordable price.
1. About HIPEAK
HiPEAK BIKE is a cutting-edge electric bike brand enterprise integrating R&D, production and sales, with more than 14 years of experience in the entire industry. For 15 years, our mission is to connect people with cyclists, empower outdoorsmen to shine in their communities, and our vision of making e-bikes affordable and safe for everyone, insist on producing innovative, high-performance, valuable and affordable electric bicycles and outdoor accessories.
Since its establishment, the company has invested a lot of resources in developing and improving reliable and user-oriented electric bikes. HiPEAK BIKE has its own manufacturing factory in China which has more 15 years’ experience in e-bike industry. Therefore, while they have an excellent design, they can also perfectly control every production detail to ensure that every electric bicycle delivered to the user is manufactured with the highest quality standards.
2. HiPEAK BIKE launches BONA and ELIAS
HIPEAKBIKE insist on innovation and launched BONA and ELIAS at the beginning of the year.
Since their birth, BONA and ELIAS have been regarded as the valuable folding electric bike in 2023. Both e-bikes have a frame made of all-aluminum alloy, a 750W motor and a 48V 15Ah lithium-ion battery and other powerful configurations and unexpected affordable price.
Technical specifications of BONA and ELIAS:
Battery: 48V 15Ah Lithium Battery
Battery Capacity: 720Wh
Motor: 750W Brushless Gear Motor
Range: 50-60 Miles Per Charge
Class: Class 2-3
Tires: 20"x4" Fat Tires
Brakes: Front and rear mechanical disc brakes
Max Load: 350 lbs
Charging Time: 5-7 Hours
Pedal Assist: Intelligent 7-level PAS
Others: LCD multifunctional smart display, LED front and rear lights
Next, let us appreciate the many high-quality upgraded functions of BONA and ELIAS:
Stronger and more durable all-aluminum alloy body
Unlike other folding bike brands of the same level that use magnesium alloys, these two models newly launched by HiPEAK are made of aluminum alloy - 20-inch aluminum alloy folding frame, aluminum alloy handlebar, aluminum alloy saddle tube, aluminum alloy Alloy pedals and aluminum alloy wheels, etc.
Larger battery capacity and longer range
Both BONA and ELIAS are equipped with a 48V 15Ah lithium-ion battery, which is an amazing configuration for folding electric bikes, because whether it is the same level or other more "high-end" electric folding bicycles are almost all equipped with 48V 12-14Ah batteries. The most direct benefit of large-capacity batteries is longer range. Both models of HiPEAKBIKE have a range of 50-60 miles, which means that their batteries can fully cover an ordinary commuting range, and even a long distance trip.
More powerful brushless motor
For many riders, folding e-bikes are used more for commuting and running errands in urban areas, so the performance requirements of the motor may not be very high. But having a powerful motor is never a bad thing, especially if riders live in an area with a lot of hills or they're tourists.
The motor power of BONA and ELIAS has reached 750W, which is higher than other folding bikes with 500W or less. Experienced riders should know that 750W is even the standard value of motor power for many mountain electric bicycles. With the high-power motors, both HiPEAK folding e-bikes have a top speed of 25 MPH. This means that even if people are just commuting, they can help them get home faster, so people can spend more time with their family.
All-terrain fat tires
Like we just said, a lot of people are used to using folding bikes in urban areas, and regular tires are good enough for most city roads. But HiPEAK does not want to be limited to this. Therefore, BONA and ELIAS both have 20" X 4" fat tires. With the combination of fat tires and high-power motors, although they are only two folding bikes they can still ride on all terrains comfortably. This means riders can not only ride them for commuting in the city, but also take them with them when travel outdoor.
More personalized features and options
HiPEAK has always glad to provide people with high-performance and affordable electric bike, but this does not mean that it will give up any other features.
In fact, HiPEAK's two folding bikes are suitable for everyone, not only because BONA and ELIAS have two different frame designs, but also because of their load-bearing capacity. They have a maximum load capacity of 350 pounds.
Of course, the advantage of more load capacity is that it can carry more items, which is very friendly to users who like camping, picnics and shopping. In addition, HiPEAK also considerately installed a rear shelf for customers.
Color is an important way to make electric bicycles more personalized and to show the personality style of riders. BONA and ELIAS provide users with three different styles of colors: white, yellow and gray blue. Whether customers prefer to be vibrant or more reserved, there are three different shades to show the world.
Finally, we can confirm that BONA and ELIAS are indeed valuable and affordable folding electric bicycles in 2023, because they have unparalleled configuration and competitive price. At the same time, HiPEAK will also provide customers with 24-hour manual online customer service, solve any doubts for them at any time. In the next step, HiPEAK will launch more models and services, and continue to help e-bike riders simplify daily challenges and find more fun and opportunities.
HIPEAKBIKE
HiPEAK Bona 750W 48V 15Ah Folding E-bike Unboxing & Assembly Instructions