Submit Release
News Search

There were 303 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,623 in the last 365 days.

West Virginia Parkways Authority awards contract for Turnpike Travel Plaza renovation project


The West Virginia Parkways Authority approved a contract on Thursday for demolition and renovation of the Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas.

Gov. Justice announced the project in November 2022.

Paramount Builders LLC, of St. Albans, was awarded the contract for $122,820.381.53.

“On behalf of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, I am excited that our Board has approved to award the demolition and construction contract to Paramount Builders,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the Parkways Authority.

“This officially sets into motion the plan to bring world-class facilities to Southern West Virginia to showcase our beautiful state to the millions of travelers we see annually on the West Virginia Turnpike, most of whom are from out of state.”

Both travel plazas closed on Feb. 1 to begin the major renovation project.

The Parkways Authority will finalize and sign the contract within the next two weeks. Paramount Builders is expected to be ready to demolish the facilities within the next month.

“To be able to partner with a West Virginia construction firm that has delivered so many quality projects around the state truly adds to the overall partnerships we have formed in working towards making this project a reality,” said Miller. “We look forward to opening these facilities to the public by the fourth quarter of 2024.”

The newly redeveloped travel plazas will offer expanded food concepts, a 24/7 Mountain State Market convenience store, outdoor dining options, expanded parking for tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles, EV charging stations, separated vehicle and tractor-trailer fueling options, picnic area, and pet relief areas. The Beckley Travel Plaza will offer a drive through, increased restroom facilities, and bus parking, as well as enhancing and highlighting the Parkways Authority Tourist Information Centers.

Beginning Saturday, April 1, 2023, the hours of the Tamarack Marketplace, located next door to the Beckley travel plaza, will expand. The facility will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to accommodate travelers. Tamarack is currently open six days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.


You just read:

West Virginia Parkways Authority awards contract for Turnpike Travel Plaza renovation project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more