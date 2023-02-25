Just Like You Films (JLYF) Honored with Gold Anthem Award for film, Just Like You - Anxiety + Depression.

Just Like You Films (JLYF) announced that it has been awarded a Gold Anthem Award, (presented by: The Webby Awards) under the category of Health for their film, Just Like You – Anxiety + Depression.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The film, Just Like You – Anxiety + Depression tackles the national mental health crisis.

In the film, ten brave kids, two Emmy award-winning journalists, and a clinical psychologist destigmatize mental health by immersing the audience in the experience of living with an anxiety disorder in a way that leaves the audience enlightened, empowered, and equipped to understand these life-changing conditions. Just Like You Films (JLYF) produces award-winning content that sparks global change and inspires others to take local action in their communities.

Written and directed by Jennifer Greenstreet, this documentary altered the opinions of the audience, cast, and producers. In a post-viewing survey, 100 % of those surveyed agreed that they believe this film has the potential to save lives and highly recommend the film.

Director Jennifer Greenstreet states, "This shifted my perspective on these conditions… Asking someone to just get over an anxiety attack is like asking someone to just get over a severe asthma attack…It was necessary to make a film like this to get over the stigma surrounding mental health."

Winners for the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards, presented by: The Webby Awards, will be celebrated at the Winners Celebration on February 27, 2023. Fans will be able to meet Director Jennifer Greenstreet and Hilaire Philips, mother to Pierson Philips and founder of the Pierson Project. Greenstreet and Pierson will be in New York City for the awards celebration and available for interviews from 11:30 to 5:00 on February 27, 2023.

The Anthem Awards was launched in response to the prevalence social good has taken within the national conversation and cultural zeitgeist in recent years. The 2nd Annual competition received nearly 2,000 entries from 43 countries worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities. A portion of program revenue will fund a new grant program supporting emerging individuals and organizations working to advance the causes recognized in the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards.

About Just Like You Films:

Just Like You Films (JLYF) is a mid-American, Emmy-Award-winning, women-run, nonprofit, film production company. Founded in 2009, JLYF has created 12 documentaries and is currently producing its first feature-length docudrama. Subjects include burn injuries, cancer, Down syndrome, autism, cleft lip and palate, port wine stain birthmarks, facial paralysis, lymphangioma, type 1 diabetes, anxiety disorders, depression, and food allergies. JLYF features real kids, parents, physicians, and award-winning public figures who care deeply about creating a kinder world through the power of film.

About The Anthem Awards:

Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we're defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes Diversity; Equity & Inclusion; Education; Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. Founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.

Media Contact

