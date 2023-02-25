Introducing ByTrade's Native Cryptocurrency - BTT Coin: Unlock New Trading Possibilities with ByTrade's Crypto Exchange
Unlock the Future of the Metaverse and Decentralised Exchanges: BTT Coin Available on ByTrade Spot at 0.03 USDT. Starting 28th February
The BTT Token will provide users with various benefits and access to a much wider range of previously unavailable services, contributing significantly to the growth and success of the blockchain eco.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After three successful IEO sales, tremendous growth in users and expansion to 4 different countries across the world, ByTrade, the fastest-growing crypto trading platform, announces the launch of its revolutionary native cryptocurrency, BTT Coin, that will reimagine the metaverse, Web3, NFTs and DeFi sectors.

This move is part of the company's long-term growth plans to lead and innovate the blockchain space while offering its consumers improved usability, market-competitive rewards and benefits.
With over 1.5 million users worldwide trusting and already engaging with BTT Coin on the ByTrade platform, the cutting-edge exchange plans to grow within the crypto space. It is persistent in achieving its strategic goals to make BTT successful for its holders.
Launching the BTT Coin is a significant milestone in ByTrade's roadmap, which includes listing BTT Coin on the ByTrade Spot and introducing a staking program with high returns. Built on the BEP20 blockchain, the BTT Coin is ByTrade's native utility token, with a 0.03 USDT/BTT listing price on the ByTrade Spot.
Owners of BTT Tokens will be able to access early-stage projects before the general public in the ByTrade ecosystem, giving them a head start in exploring the latest innovations in the blockchain industry.
ByTrade is excited to unveil the launch of our native cryptocurrency, the BTT Token," said Jason Wu, Founder and Chairman of ByTrade. "Our priority has always been to provide the best possible experience for our users. The BTT Token is a crucial element in achieving this goal. The BTT Token will provide users with various benefits and access to a much wider range of previously unavailable services, contributing significantly to the growth and success of the blockchain ecosystem."
The launch of BTT Coin also means that users can buy and stake BTT Coins with high returns on ByTrade. Starting Feb. 28, 2023, users can buy BTT on ByTrade Spot, utilising it within the ByTrade play-to-earn (P2E) gaming platform to boost their investments and earn instant returns. What’s more, BTT has several other utilities for its holders, which include:
- 25% discount on handling fee
- Referral Rewards
- Easy transactions of digital assets on the blockchain
- High returns on staking
"For ByTrade, Q3 and Q4 2022 proved to be highly successful for the company. This year, we have expanded our operations in Thailand and deployed a technical team to enhance and improve our products. We have initiated business development efforts to increase the utilisation of BTT coin across the industry. Furthermore, BTT holders will benefit from a high ROI on their cryptocurrency holdings." said Hardip Dhaliwal, CEO of ByTrade.
Next on ByTrade's list of new offerings is its staking launch, where users can buy BTT Coins and stake them for high returns.
Download the ByTrade app, register now to buy and stake BTT Coins with high returns.
For more information on BTT Coin and how to trade it, please visit https://www.bytrade.io/.
