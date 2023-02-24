Most Popular Baby Names in Saskatchewan for 2022
CANADA, February 24 - Released on February 24, 2023
A list of the top 20 baby names for 2022 was released by eHealth Saskatchewan today. In 2022 Olivia was the most popular name for baby girls for the eighth year in a row. The second most popular girl name was Amelia, marking a dramatic come-back from eighth place in 2021. Noah was the most popular name for baby boys for the second year in a row year, just edging out long-time favourite Liam.
As of data published February 13, 2023, there were 60 baby girls named Olivia, followed by Amelia, Emma, Ava, Lily and Sophia. There were 58 baby boys named Noah in 2022, followed by Liam, Leo and then tied in the next two spots are Jack and Lucas, and Benjamin and Theodore.
Some new names made the top 20 list. Mia is back on the girls' list, this time at number 15 - only debuting on the top 20 list once before in the last 10 years, back in 2013. Walker is at number 12 and Beau is at number 16 on the list of boy names.
The girls' list saw some drop-offs from 2021. Baby girl names that did not carry over to the 2022 top 20 list were Harper, Aria, Avery and Nova. More than one-third of the most popular baby boy names from 2021 didn't reappear on the 2022 top 20 list: Grayson, Jackson, Henry, Brooks, Bennett, Emmett and Rhett.
There were 12,802 live births registered in Saskatchewan as of February 13, 2023. The final count is anticipated to be completed in March. The number of live births registered in 2021 was 14,559. This does not include Saskatchewan mothers who gave birth outside of the province.
|Top 20 Girl Names
|Top 20 Boy Names
|Rank
|Name
|Total Named
|Rank
|Name
|Total Named
|1
|Olivia
|60
|1
|Noah
|58
|2
|Amelia
|44
|2
|Liam
|52
|3
|Emma
|43
|3
|Leo
|47
|4
|Ava
|41
|4
|Jack
|44
|5
|Lily
|39
|5
|Lucas
|44
|6
|Sophia
|37
|6
|Benjamin
|43
|7
|Isla
|35
|7
|Theodore
|43
|8
|Charlotte
|33
|8
|James
|42
|9
|Willow
|32
|9
|Levi
|40
|10
|Abigail
|31
|10
|Lincoln
|40
|11
|Nora
|31
|11
|Oliver
|40
|12
|Aurora
|28
|12
|Walker
|39
|13
|Chloe
|28
|13
|William
|36
|14
|Ivy
|28
|14
|Maverick
|33
|15
|Mia
|28
|15
|Asher
|32
|16
|Ellie
|27
|16
|Beau
|32
|17
|Scarlett
|27
|17
|Hudson
|32
|18
|Ella
|26
|18
|Luke
|31
|19
|Emily
|26
|19
|Alexander
|30
|20
|Hazel
|26
|20
|Elijah
|30
*Please note that these are preliminary lists created with live birth data up to February 13, 2023. eHealth is still completing the birth registrations from the remainder of December 2022. The final lists are anticipated to be completed in March.
