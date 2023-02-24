Most Popular Baby Names in Saskatchewan for 2022

CANADA, February 24 - Released on February 24, 2023

A list of the top 20 baby names for 2022 was released by eHealth Saskatchewan today. In 2022 Olivia was the most popular name for baby girls for the eighth year in a row. The second most popular girl name was Amelia, marking a dramatic come-back from eighth place in 2021. Noah was the most popular name for baby boys for the second year in a row year, just edging out long-time favourite Liam.

As of data published February 13, 2023, there were 60 baby girls named Olivia, followed by Amelia, Emma, Ava, Lily and Sophia. There were 58 baby boys named Noah in 2022, followed by Liam, Leo and then tied in the next two spots are Jack and Lucas, and Benjamin and Theodore.

Some new names made the top 20 list. Mia is back on the girls' list, this time at number 15 - only debuting on the top 20 list once before in the last 10 years, back in 2013. Walker is at number 12 and Beau is at number 16 on the list of boy names.

The girls' list saw some drop-offs from 2021. Baby girl names that did not carry over to the 2022 top 20 list were Harper, Aria, Avery and Nova. More than one-third of the most popular baby boy names from 2021 didn't reappear on the 2022 top 20 list: Grayson, Jackson, Henry, Brooks, Bennett, Emmett and Rhett.

Check out the Top 20 Baby Names over the last 10 years.

There were 12,802 live births registered in Saskatchewan as of February 13, 2023. The final count is anticipated to be completed in March. The number of live births registered in 2021 was 14,559. This does not include Saskatchewan mothers who gave birth outside of the province.

Top 20 Girl Names Top 20 Boy Names Rank Name Total Named Rank Name Total Named 1 Olivia 60 1 Noah 58 2 Amelia 44 2 Liam 52 3 Emma 43 3 Leo 47 4 Ava 41 4 Jack 44 5 Lily 39 5 Lucas 44 6 Sophia 37 6 Benjamin 43 7 Isla 35 7 Theodore 43 8 Charlotte 33 8 James 42 9 Willow 32 9 Levi 40 10 Abigail 31 10 Lincoln 40 11 Nora 31 11 Oliver 40 12 Aurora 28 12 Walker 39 13 Chloe 28 13 William 36 14 Ivy 28 14 Maverick 33 15 Mia 28 15 Asher 32 16 Ellie 27 16 Beau 32 17 Scarlett 27 17 Hudson 32 18 Ella 26 18 Luke 31 19 Emily 26 19 Alexander 30 20 Hazel 26 20 Elijah 30

*Please note that these are preliminary lists created with live birth data up to February 13, 2023. eHealth is still completing the birth registrations from the remainder of December 2022. The final lists are anticipated to be completed in March.

