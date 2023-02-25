Visit Philadelphia’s Love + Grit: On the Road Headed to Toronto, Canada for Survivor Season 44 Watch Party

PHILADELPHIA, February 20, 2022 – VISIT PHILADELPHIA®’s popular Love + Grit Podcast will continue the “Love + Grit: On the Road” series with a trip to Toronto, Canada for the Brice & Wen Survivor 44 Watch Party Tour on March 1, 2023. The mobile series began in 2022 to elevate the award-winning podcast and bring the experience of Philadelphia to those in key target markets. Leveraging its success from the first road show during Miami Art Week, Love + Grit will continue showcasing the authentic, inspiring and diverse stories from Philadelphia while giving listeners insider intel on the Philadelphians they should know, the foods they should try and the places they should visit.

Love + Grit will be in Toronto, Canada on March 1, 2023, for the premiere of the forty-fourth season of the American competitive reality television series Survivor. The tour hosted by Brice Izyah and Wendell Holland, two former Philadelphia contestants, will make its way to various cities in the US, including Philadelphia on May 10, 2023.

“Love + Grit: On the Road activations are about showing a slice of what Philadelphia has to offer and inviting people to come visit and experience it for themselves,” said Rachel Ferguson, chief innovation and global diversity officer, Visit Philadelphia. “We see Love + Grit as more than a podcast, it’s really a culture and lifestyle brand that draws people in to discover the diversity, creativity and innovation in Philadelphia.”

Hundreds of attendees, including reality TV stars, at the Toronto event will get a sample of Philadelphia through food (pretzels, cheesesteak egg rolls and more) and takeaways, teasing what they can expect when visiting the city. As an added surprise, there will be a drawing to win a trip to Philadelphia for the watch party in May.

“We are thrilled to partner with Love + Grit as we kick off our tour and share our love for both Philadelphia and Survivor with Canadian fans,” said Brice Izyah. “This collaboration allows us to showcase the unique flavors and experiences of Philadelphia, while also celebrating our passion for Survivor,” Wendell Holland added.

About Visit Philadelphia:

VISIT PHILADELPHIA® is our name and our mission. As the region’s official tourism marketing agency, we build Greater Philadelphia’s image, drive visitation and boost the economy.

On Greater Philadelphia’s official visitor website, visitphilly.com, visitors can explore things to do, upcoming events, themed itineraries and hotel packages. Compelling photography and videos, interactive maps and detailed visitor information make the site an effective trip-planning tool. Visitors can also find loads of inspiration on Visit Philly’s social media channels.

Note to Editors: For high-resolution photos and high-definition B-roll of Greater Philadelphia, visit the Photos & Video section of visitphilly.com/mediacenter.

About Love + Grit:

Love + Grit shares stories from the heart of Philadelphia, showcasing those who have been inspired by Philadelphia and are impacting the world, and bringing Philadelphia into pop culture, mainstream media and global conversations. The Love + Grit podcast launched in February 2020 to showcase the city’s innovators, entrepreneurs, artists, visionaries, legends and up-and-comers. Love + Grit: On the Road is focused on creating activities in diverse target markets – including key tourism feeder destinations for Philadelphia like Canada – and developing bold content that keeps Visit Philadelphia and the region’s offerings top of mind. More information about the podcast is available at visitphilly.com/podcast.