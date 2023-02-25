Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Report 2023-2028, Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Licensed Sports Merchandise Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global licensed sports merchandise market size reached US$ 31.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 39.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during 2023-2028.
Licensed sports merchandise refers to apparel and other items relating to sports clubs or athletes, produced and sold in retail by licensed producers of sports goods or retailers to promote their brands. Licensed corporations pay a certain amount of royalty to sports entities for products distributed under a license using proprietary logos and other branding assets. In recent years, licensed sports merchandise has gained traction due to a significant rise in the number of commercialized sports events and tournaments.
Market Trends
The primary factor bolstering the market growth is the growing popularity of sports leagues due to the global broadcasting by sports channels and online and mobile streaming. Besides this, the rising interest of people in sporting activities has resulted in an escalated demand for sports apparel of major sports teams and sports persons with imprints of logos, names and numbers. Apart from this, the availability of exclusive merchandise apparel on online stores is further contributing to the market. E-commerce platforms have emerged as a safe and viable alternative, which offer a wide range of products and a convenient shopping experience of purchasing authentic premium-quality goods at competitive prices. Moreover, the expansion of product lines by manufacturers to meet the escalating demand for licensed sports products is bolstering the market growth.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
adidas AG
Columbia Sportswear
Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc.
Fanatics Inc.
G-III Apparel Group Ltd.
Hanesbrands Inc.
Nike Inc.
Prada
Puma SE
Sports Direct International Plc
Under Armour Inc.
VF Corporation
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, price range, end-user and geography
Breakup by Product Type:
Apparel and Footwear
Accessories and Gifts
Toys and Games
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Online Store
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Departmental Stores
Specialty Stores
Others
Breakup by Price Range:
Premium
Economic
Breakup by End-User:
Men
Women
Children
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
