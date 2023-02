Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Report 2023-2028, Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Licensed Sports Merchandise Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global licensed sports merchandise market size reached US$ 31.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 39.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during 2023-2028.Licensed sports merchandise refers to apparel and other items relating to sports clubs or athletes, produced and sold in retail by licensed producers of sports goods or retailers to promote their brands. Licensed corporations pay a certain amount of royalty to sports entities for products distributed under a license using proprietary logos and other branding assets. In recent years, licensed sports merchandise has gained traction due to a significant rise in the number of commercialized sports events and tournaments.Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/licensed-sports-merchandise-market/requestsample Market TrendsThe primary factor bolstering the market growth is the growing popularity of sports leagues due to the global broadcasting by sports channels and online and mobile streaming. Besides this, the rising interest of people in sporting activities has resulted in an escalated demand for sports apparel of major sports teams and sports persons with imprints of logos, names and numbers. Apart from this, the availability of exclusive merchandise apparel on online stores is further contributing to the market. E-commerce platforms have emerged as a safe and viable alternative, which offer a wide range of products and a convenient shopping experience of purchasing authentic premium-quality goods at competitive prices. Moreover, the expansion of product lines by manufacturers to meet the escalating demand for licensed sports products is bolstering the market growth.Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2132&flag=C List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:adidas AGColumbia SportswearDick’s Sporting Goods Inc.Fanatics Inc.G-III Apparel Group Ltd.Hanesbrands Inc.Nike Inc.PradaPuma SESports Direct International PlcUnder Armour Inc.VF CorporationThe report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, price range, end-user and geographyBreakup by Product Type:Apparel and FootwearAccessories and GiftsToys and GamesOthersBreakup by Distribution Channel:Online StoreSupermarkets and HypermarketsDepartmental StoresSpecialty StoresOthersBreakup by Price Range:PremiumEconomicBreakup by End-User:MenWomenChildrenBreakup by Geography:North America (U.S. & Canada)Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)Middle East & AfricaKey highlights of the report:Market Performance (2017-2022)Market Outlook (2023- 2028)Porter’s Five Forces AnalysisMarket Drivers and Success FactorsSWOT AnalysisValue ChainComprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.Related Reports By IMARC Group:About UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.