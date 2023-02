Data Center Construction Market Size Worth US$ 80.7 Billion by 2028 | Industry CAGR of 8.7%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Data Center Construction Market: Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global data center construction market size reached US$ 51.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 80.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during 2023-2028.Data center construction involves planning, engineering, project management, preventative maintenance and building data centers. It primarily focuses on designing data centers that are disaster tolerant, require minimal wiring and can accommodate all servers and equipment for current and perceived future use. The construction of data centers is a complex and time-consuming process that plays an essential role in managing IT-related systems and equipment for an organization. The demand for new data centers is further increasing with the rising number of devices connected to various public and private networks, advanced software development, and installation systems, which are driving organizations to adopt advanced storage and processing solutions.Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-center-construction-market/requestsample Market TrendsThe global data center construction market is primarily driven by the growth of the IT sector and the increasing penetration of connected devices. Data center construction consists of backup power supplies, data communication connections, security devices, air conditioning, and fire suppressants. These components aid in improving the computing ability, memory, storage resources, and networking infrastructure. The rising Internet of Things (IoT) applications, demand for cloud-based services, and development of edge computing are positively impacting the market growth. Besides this, green data centers are increasingly gaining prominence due to the utilization of low-emission building materials that help create sustainable ecosystems. Furthermore, leading public cloud providers, such as Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, are continuously investing in the construction of high-end IT infrastructure using liquid cooling technology and direct-to-chip cooling server racks to prevent overheating in data centers.Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2358&flag=C List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:AECOM (NYSE: ACM)DPR construction Inc.Eaton Corporation Inc. (NYSE: ETN)Fujitsu Limited (TYO: 6702)Holder Construction CompanyLegrand SA (EPA: LR)Rittal GmbH & Co. KGSchneider Electric SE (EPA: SU)Tripp LiteTurner ConstructionVertiv Group Corporation. (NYSE: VRT)The report has segmented the market on the basis of construction type, data center type, tier standard, vertical and geography.Breakup by Construction Type:Electrical ConstructionUPSRack PDU (Power Distribution Unit)GeneratorsTransfer Switches and SwitchgearsOthersMechanical ConstructionCooling SystemsRacksOthersBreakup by Data Center Type:Mid-Size Data CentersEnterprise Data CentersLarge Data CentersBreakup by Tier Standards:Tier I & IITier IIITier IVBreakup by Vertical:Public SectorOil & EnergyMedia & EntertainmentIT & TelecommunicationBanking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)HealthcareRetailOthersBreakup by Geography:North America (U.S. & Canada)Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)Middle East & AfricaBreakup by Geography:North America (U.S. & Canada)Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)Middle East & AfricaKey highlights of the report:Market Performance (2017-2022)Market Outlook (2023- 2028)Porter’s Five Forces AnalysisMarket Drivers and Success FactorsSWOT AnalysisValue ChainComprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.Related Reports By IMARC Group:About UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.