Data Center Construction Market Size Worth US$ 80.7 Billion by 2028 | Industry CAGR of 8.7%
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Data Center Construction Market: Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global data center construction market size reached US$ 51.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 80.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during 2023-2028.
Data center construction involves planning, engineering, project management, preventative maintenance and building data centers. It primarily focuses on designing data centers that are disaster tolerant, require minimal wiring and can accommodate all servers and equipment for current and perceived future use. The construction of data centers is a complex and time-consuming process that plays an essential role in managing IT-related systems and equipment for an organization. The demand for new data centers is further increasing with the rising number of devices connected to various public and private networks, advanced software development, and installation systems, which are driving organizations to adopt advanced storage and processing solutions.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-center-construction-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The global data center construction market is primarily driven by the growth of the IT sector and the increasing penetration of connected devices. Data center construction consists of backup power supplies, data communication connections, security devices, air conditioning, and fire suppressants. These components aid in improving the computing ability, memory, storage resources, and networking infrastructure. The rising Internet of Things (IoT) applications, demand for cloud-based services, and development of edge computing are positively impacting the market growth. Besides this, green data centers are increasingly gaining prominence due to the utilization of low-emission building materials that help create sustainable ecosystems. Furthermore, leading public cloud providers, such as Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, are continuously investing in the construction of high-end IT infrastructure using liquid cooling technology and direct-to-chip cooling server racks to prevent overheating in data centers.
Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2358&flag=C
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
AECOM (NYSE: ACM)
DPR construction Inc.
Eaton Corporation Inc. (NYSE: ETN)
Fujitsu Limited (TYO: 6702)
Holder Construction Company
Legrand SA (EPA: LR)
Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
Schneider Electric SE (EPA: SU)
Tripp Lite
Turner Construction
Vertiv Group Corporation. (NYSE: VRT)
The report has segmented the market on the basis of construction type, data center type, tier standard, vertical and geography.
Breakup by Construction Type:
Electrical Construction
UPS
Rack PDU (Power Distribution Unit)
Generators
Transfer Switches and Switchgears
Others
Mechanical Construction
Cooling Systems
Racks
Others
Breakup by Data Center Type:
Mid-Size Data Centers
Enterprise Data Centers
Large Data Centers
Breakup by Tier Standards:
Tier I & II
Tier III
Tier IV
Breakup by Vertical:
Public Sector
Oil & Energy
Media & Entertainment
IT & Telecommunication
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Healthcare
Retail
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports By IMARC Group:
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/582178899/gaming-accessories-market-report-2022-covid-19-impact-market-trends-share-size-and-forecast-till-2027
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/582181841/electric-toothbrush-market-report-to-2027-a-3-billion-opportunity-imarcgroup-com
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/582187168/docking-station-market-report-to-2027-a-9-billion-opportunity-imarcgroup-com
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/582890716/indoor-lbs-market-report-to-2027-a-34-billion-opportunity-imarcgroup-com
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/583566263/soundbar-market-share-size-growth-analysis-trends-and-forecast-2022-2027
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/583568668/global-education-apps-market-size-share-analysis-trends-and-forecast-2022-2027
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
Data center construction involves planning, engineering, project management, preventative maintenance and building data centers. It primarily focuses on designing data centers that are disaster tolerant, require minimal wiring and can accommodate all servers and equipment for current and perceived future use. The construction of data centers is a complex and time-consuming process that plays an essential role in managing IT-related systems and equipment for an organization. The demand for new data centers is further increasing with the rising number of devices connected to various public and private networks, advanced software development, and installation systems, which are driving organizations to adopt advanced storage and processing solutions.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-center-construction-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The global data center construction market is primarily driven by the growth of the IT sector and the increasing penetration of connected devices. Data center construction consists of backup power supplies, data communication connections, security devices, air conditioning, and fire suppressants. These components aid in improving the computing ability, memory, storage resources, and networking infrastructure. The rising Internet of Things (IoT) applications, demand for cloud-based services, and development of edge computing are positively impacting the market growth. Besides this, green data centers are increasingly gaining prominence due to the utilization of low-emission building materials that help create sustainable ecosystems. Furthermore, leading public cloud providers, such as Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, are continuously investing in the construction of high-end IT infrastructure using liquid cooling technology and direct-to-chip cooling server racks to prevent overheating in data centers.
Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2358&flag=C
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
AECOM (NYSE: ACM)
DPR construction Inc.
Eaton Corporation Inc. (NYSE: ETN)
Fujitsu Limited (TYO: 6702)
Holder Construction Company
Legrand SA (EPA: LR)
Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
Schneider Electric SE (EPA: SU)
Tripp Lite
Turner Construction
Vertiv Group Corporation. (NYSE: VRT)
The report has segmented the market on the basis of construction type, data center type, tier standard, vertical and geography.
Breakup by Construction Type:
Electrical Construction
UPS
Rack PDU (Power Distribution Unit)
Generators
Transfer Switches and Switchgears
Others
Mechanical Construction
Cooling Systems
Racks
Others
Breakup by Data Center Type:
Mid-Size Data Centers
Enterprise Data Centers
Large Data Centers
Breakup by Tier Standards:
Tier I & II
Tier III
Tier IV
Breakup by Vertical:
Public Sector
Oil & Energy
Media & Entertainment
IT & Telecommunication
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Healthcare
Retail
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports By IMARC Group:
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/582178899/gaming-accessories-market-report-2022-covid-19-impact-market-trends-share-size-and-forecast-till-2027
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/582181841/electric-toothbrush-market-report-to-2027-a-3-billion-opportunity-imarcgroup-com
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/582187168/docking-station-market-report-to-2027-a-9-billion-opportunity-imarcgroup-com
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/582890716/indoor-lbs-market-report-to-2027-a-34-billion-opportunity-imarcgroup-com
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/583566263/soundbar-market-share-size-growth-analysis-trends-and-forecast-2022-2027
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/583568668/global-education-apps-market-size-share-analysis-trends-and-forecast-2022-2027
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here