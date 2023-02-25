JOURNEY ENERGY INC. ACHIEVES RECORD 2022 YEAR-END RESERVE LEVELS AND INCREASES YEAR OVER YEAR PDP VALUE PER SHARE BY 138%

The press release initially issued on February 22, 2023 is herein revised to incorporate additional proved, developed producing reserves tables for enhanced reader information

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Journey Energy Inc. JOY ("Journey" or the "Company") is pleased to report its year-end 2022 oil and gas reserves evaluation. These results highlight another excellent year of value creation and prudent capital allocation.

2022 Reserve Report Highlights:

Proved developed producing ("PDP") reserves increased 66% to 39.8 MMboe, with a corresponding increase of 169% in NPV@10% to $485 million from $180.1 million in 2021. The PDP reserve life index increased to 8.3 years from 7.8 years and the liquids weighting increased to 56% from 43% at year-end 2021. The year-over-year increase in reserve life demonstrated Journey's ability to grow its base production while maintaining or reducing its corporate decline rate.

Proved reserves increased 53% to 50.8 MMboe, with a corresponding increase of 136% in NPV@10% to $604.9 million .

Proved plus probable, developed, producing ("PPDP") reserves increased 65% to 51.2 MMboe, with a corresponding increase of 154% in NPV@10% to $581.1 million . The PPDP reserve life index increased to 10.5 years from 9.9 years.

Proved plus probable reserves increased 48% to 81.0 MMboe, with a corresponding increase of 106% in NPV@10% to $894.9 million . These values are exclusive of the value of Journey's growing power business.

The net present value (discounted at 10%) of Journey's power business climbed to $34.7 million . This includes the producing Countess power project and the Gilby power project that is under construction. However, this does not include Journey's planned purchase of the 16.5 MW power plant in the second quarter of 2023.

Realized attractive F&D and FD&A recycle ratios of 2.2 and 3.0 respectively for proven reserves; and 2.6 and 3.5 respectively for proven plus probable reserves.

Realized attractive F&D and FD&A recycle ratios of 2.6 and 3.3 respectively for proved, developed, producing reserves.

Reported PDP reserve addition FD&A costs per BOE of $9.56 for 2022 and $7.73 over the past 3 years.

In 2022, Journey's PDP reserve additions replaced 544% of the annual production.

The $276 million of total future development cost (FDC) in Journey's reserve report generates $303 million in future net present value at 10%. The development wedge generates returns of over 95% with a finding and development cost of approximately $9.50 /boe, a cost consistent with Journey's historical averages.

Unaudited Financial Information

The preliminary 2022 financial information contained in this press release is not a comprehensive statement of the financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Journey's actual results may differ materially from these estimates due to the currently ongoing finalization of our financial statements. The Company's audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022, are expected to be released on March 8, 2023.

COMPANY GROSS WORKING INTEREST OIL AND GAS RESERVES AND NET PRESENT VALUES

The following table provides summary information presented in the GLJ Petroleum Consultants Limited ("GLJ") independent reserves assessment and evaluation effective December 31, 2022, (the "GLJ Report"). GLJ evaluated 100% of Journey's crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas reserves. The evaluation of all of its oil and gas properties was prepared in accordance with the definitions, standards and procedures contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook ("COGE Handbook") and National Instrument 51-101, Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101").

The 2022 GLJ reserve report includes the abandonment and reclamation liability associated with all active and inactive wells, facilities, pipelines and gathering systems as recommended in the COGE Handbook.

Detailed reserve information will be presented in the Company's upcoming Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information section of the Company's Annual Information Form scheduled to be filed on SEDAR on or before March 31, 2023.

Company Gross Reserves

Based on Three Consultants Average Price and Costs as at December 31, 2022



Light/Med. Oil Tight Oil Heavy Oil Solution Gas Residue Gas Shale Gas Coal Bed Methane NGLs Total(2) Reserves Category (Mbbl) (Mbbl) (Mbbl) (MMcf) (MMcf) (MMcf) (MMcf) (Mbbl) (Mboe) Proved

















Producing 7,369 129 10,431 30,144 59,682 443 15,642 4,250 39,831 Developed non-producing 187 - 5 451 2,470 - 106 138 835 Undeveloped 2,790 - 2,578 9,145 13,393 - - 1,023 10,148 Total proved 10,346 129 13,014 39,740 75,545 443 15,747 5,411 50,813 Probable 7,190 32 5,350 40,762 30,141 120 6,683 4,636 30,159 Total proved plus probable 17,536 161 18,364 80,502 105,686 563 22,430 10,047 80,972



















Included in Above

















Proved plus probable producing 9,752 161 12,877 39,760 75,895 563 22,291 5,330 51,205





Notes:

(1) Company Gross Reserves consist of Journey's working interest (operated and non-operated) share of reserves before deduction of royalties payable and without including royalties receivable by the Company. (2) In the case of natural gas volumes, boes are derived by converting natural gas to oil using the ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil (6 Mcf:1 bbl). (3) Total values may not add due to rounding.

Net Present Values of Future Net Revenue (Based on Three Consultants Average Forecast Prices and Costs)



Before Tax Net Present Value(1)

($000's) Reserves category 0 % 5 % 10 % 15 % 20 % Proved









Producing 499,344 559,118 484,602 417,169 365,656 Developed non-producing 18,132 13,282 10,268 8,258 6,842 Undeveloped 257,535 163,278 110,021 77,330 55,872 Total proved 775,010 735,678 604,891 502,757 428,369 Probable 807,066 449,487 290,037 203,760 151,187 Total proved plus probable 1,582,076 1,185,164 894,929 706,518 579,556











Included in Above









Proved plus probable producing 811,538 716,948 581,113 483,521 414,878













Notes:

(1) The net present values presented in the above table do not include any value associated with Journey's power business. (2) Forecast pricing used is the average of the published price forecasts for GLJ Petroleum Consultants Ltd., Sproule Associates Ltd. and McDaniel & Associates Ltd. as at December 31, 2022. (3) It should not be assumed that the net present values of future net revenues estimated by GLJ represent fair market value of the reserves. There is no assurance that the forecast price and cost assumptions will be attained and variances could be material. (4) Total values may not add due to rounding.

The forecast prices and foreign exchange rates used in the GLJ Report are as follows:



WTI Cushing Oklahoma ($US/bbl) Edmonton 40 API

($CDN/bbl) WCS Crude Oil Stream

($CDN/bbl) Alberta AECO-spot ($CDN/Mmbtu) NYMEX Henry Hub

($US/Mmbtu) Foreign Exchange ($US/$CDN) 2023 80.33 103.77 76.54 4.23 4.74 0.7450 2024 78.50 97.74 77.75 4.40 4.50 0.7650 2025 76.95 95.27 77.54 4.21 4.31 0.7683 2026 77.61 95.58 80.07 4.27 4.40 0.7717 2027 79.16 97.07 81.89 4.34 4.49 0.7750 2028 80.75 99.01 84.02 4.43 4.58 0.7750 2029 82.36 100.99 85.73 4.51 4.67 0.7750 2030 84.01 103.01 87.44 4.60 4.76 0.7750 2031 85.69 105.07 89.20 4.69 4.86 0.7750 2032 87.40 106.69 91.11 4.79 4.95 0.7750 2033 89.15 108.83 92.93 4.89 5.05 0.7750 2034 90.93 111.00 94.79 4.98 5.15 0.7750 2035 92.75 113.22 96.68 5.08 5.26 0.7750 2036 94.60 115.49 98.62 5.18 5.36 0.7750 2037 96.50 117.80 100.59 5.29 5.47 0.7750 Thereafter +2.0%/yr +2.0%/yr +2.0%/yr +2.0%/yr +2.0%/yr



Reserves Reconciliation

The following table sets out the reconciliation of Journey's total gross reserves based on forecast prices and costs by principal product type as at December 31, 2022 relative to December 31, 2021.



Proved (Mboe) Probable (Mboe) TPP1 (Mboe) December 31, 2021 33,204 21,583 54,788 Discoveries - - - Extensions 573 3,239 3,812 Infill Drilling - - - Improved Recovery 12 29 40 Technical Revisions 1,938 (1,106) 832 Acquisitions 17,542 6,260 23,802 Dispositions - - - Economic Factors 1,113 154 1,267 Production (3,569) - (3,569) December 21, 2022 50,813 30,159 80,972

Note:

1. TPP means total proved plus probable reserves.

FINDING, DEVELOPMENT AND ACQUISITION COSTS

Journey's finding and development ("F&D") and finding, development and acquisition ("FD&A") costs for 2022, 2021 and the three-year average are presented in the tables below. The capital costs used in the calculations are those costs related to: land acquisition and retention, seismic, drilling, completions, tangible well site, tie-ins, and facilities, plus the change in estimated future development costs ("FDC") as per the independent evaluator's reserve report. Net acquisition costs are the cash outlays in respect of acquisitions; minus the proceeds from the disposition of properties during the year. Due to the timing of capital costs and the subjectivity in the estimation of future costs, the aggregate of the exploration and development costs incurred in the most recent financial year and the change during that year in estimated FDC's generally will not necessarily reflect total FDC's related to reserve additions for that year. The reserves used in this calculation are working interest reserve additions, including technical revisions and changes due to economic factors. The 2022 and the three-year average capital expenditures are currently unaudited as the 2022 financial results are in the process of being finalized. However, see the reconciliation of the capital expenditures below which are as of the date of this press release.

Proved Developed Producing Finding, Development & Acquisition Costs 2022 2021 3 Year Capital expenditures (including A&D) ($000's) 178,029 10,712 190,005 Change in future capital ($000's) 7,493 3,652 11,112 Total capital for FD&A ($000's) 185,522 14,364 201,117 Reserve additions, including A&D (Mboe) 19,409 6,961 26,034 Proved Developed Producing FD&A costs – including changes in future capital ($/boe) 9.56 2.06 7.73 Proved Developed Producing FD&A costs – excluding changes in future capital ($/boe) 9.17 1.54 7.30 Recycle ratio(1)





Including changes in future capital 3.3 9.2 2.6

Proved Finding, Development & Acquisition Costs 2022 2021 3 Year Capital expenditures (including A&D) ($000's) 178,029 10,712 190,005 Change in future capital ($000's) 44,714 7,465 12,378 Total capital for FD&A (000's) 222,743 18,177 202,383 Reserve additions, including A&D (Mboe) 21,178 6,923 26,930 Proved FD&A costs – including changes in future capital ($/boe) 10.52 2.63 7.52 Proved FD&A costs – excluding changes in future capital ($/boe) 8.41 1.55 7.06 Recycle ratio(1)





Including changes in future capital 3.0 7.2 2.6

Proved plus Probable Finding, Development & Acquisition Costs 2022 2021 3 Year Capital expenditures (including A&D) ($000's) 178,029 10,712 190,005 Change in future capital ($000's) 90,257 14,806 37,307 Total capital for FD&A ($000's) 268,286 25,518 227,312 Reserve additions, including A&D (Mboe) 29,753 7,698 32,966 Proved plus Probable FD&A costs – including changes in future capital ($/boe) 9.02 3.31 6.90 Proved plus Probable FD&A costs – excluding changes in future capital ($/boe) 5.98 1.39 5.76 Recycle ratio(1)





Including changes in future capital 3.5 5.7 2.9

Proved Developed Producing Finding & Development Costs 2022 2021 3 Year Capital expenditures (excluding A&D) ($000's) 41,576 2,990 45,867 Change in future capital ($000's) 7,493 3,652 11,112 Total capital for F&D ($000's) 49,069 6,642 56,979 Reserve additions, excluding A&D (Mboe) 4,054 4,814 8,532 Proved Developed Producing F&D costs – including changes in future capital ($/boe) 12.10 1.38 6.68 Proved Developed Producing F&D costs – excluding changes in future capital ($/boe) 10.26 0.62 5.38 Recycle ratio(1)





Including changes in future capital 2.6 13.7 3.0

Proved Finding & Development Costs 2022 2021 3 Year Capital expenditures (excluding A&D) ($000's) 41,576 2,990 45,867 Change in future capital ($000's) 11,433 6,969 (21,399) Total capital for F&D ($000's) 53,009 9,959 24,468 Reserve additions, excluding A&D (Mboe) 3,636 4,736 7,201 Proved F&D costs – including changes in future capital ($/boe) 14.58 2.10 3.40 Proved F&D costs – excluding changes in future capital ($/boe) 11.43 0.63 6.37 Recycle ratio(1)





Including changes in future capital 2.2 9.0 5.9

Proved plus Probable Finding & Development Costs 2022 2021 3 Year Capital expenditures (excluding A&D) ($000's) 41,576 2,990 45,867 Change in future capital ($000's) 31,654 14,210 (21,892) Total capital for F&D ($000's) 73,230 17,200 23,975 Reserve additions, excluding A&D (Mboe) 5,951 5,054 6,520 Proved plus Probable F&D costs – including changes in future capital ($/boe) 12.31 3.40 3.68 Proved plus Probable F&D costs – excluding changes in future capital ($/boe) 6.99 0.59 7.03 Recycle ratio(1)





Including changes in future capital 2.6 5.6 5.4





Notes:

(1) Recycle ratio is calculated as the operating netback per boe divided by F&D or FD&A costs per boe as applicable. The operating netbacks used in the respective years are as follows: 2022 (unaudited) - $31.88/boe; 2021 - $18.89/boe and the three-year average is $19.90/boe (see full reconciliation in the "Advisories" section). (2) Future Development Costs have been adjusted for the effects of reserves categorized as acquisitions and dispositions.

FUTURE DEVELOPMENT COSTS

The following table provides the breakdown of future development costs deducted in the estimation of the future net revenue attributable to the proved and proved plus probable reserve categories noted below:

($000's) Proved Proved plus Probable 2023 22,767 33,404 2024 51,287 81,929 2025 29,426 84,839 2026 27,926 58,334 2027 2,700 23,464 Remaining 8,225 11,045 Total (undiscounted) 142,331 293,015

RESERVE LIFE INDEX

The Company's reserve life index ("RLI") is calculated by taking the Company Gross Reserves from the GLJ Report and dividing them by the projected 2023 production as estimated in the GLJ Report.



Company Gross Reserves 2022 Company Gross Production RLI Reserves Category (Mboe) (Mboe) (Years) Proved, developed, producing 39,831 4,774 8.3 Total proved 50,813 5,034 10.1 Proved plus probable producing 51,205 4,898 10.5 Proved plus probable 80,972 5,450 14.9

NET ASSET VALUE

The following table provides a calculation of Journey's estimated net asset value ("NAV") and net asset value per share ("NAVPS") as at December 31, 2022 based on the estimated future net revenues associated with Journey's reserves as presented in the GLJ Report. NAV does not include any provision for Journey's undeveloped land or seismic database, both of which increased materially in 2022, through our A&D program. However, NAV in the table below includes the value of Journey's Countess Power Project ("CPP") and future value of Journey's Gilby Power Project ("GPP") based upon an economic run completed by GLJ and using their pricing assumptions.



Net Asset Value ($000's) Net Asset Value ($/share) Category 2022 2021 % 2022 2021 % PDP plus CPP (developed) 392,085 136,784 187 6.77 2.85 138 TP plus CPP & GPP (developed + undeveloped) 540,829 215,082 151 9.34 4.48 108 PPDP plus CPP (developed) 488,596 185,434 163 8.44 3.86 119 TPP plus CPP & GPP (developed + undeveloped) 830,867 393,470 111 14.35 8.19 75











Notes:

(1) Aggregate NAV is calculated by taking the future net revenues per the GLJ report, on a before tax basis, discounted at 10% and subtracting net debt at December 31, 2022 of approximately $98,767 thousand (unaudited); (December 31, 2021 - $57,021 thousand). The 2022 NAV has been adjusted to include the value of power generation at Countess and Gilby. Countess was commissioned on September 29, 2020 (10% NPV: $6,250 thousand). Gilby power generation is expected to start power generation in the first quarter of 2024 (10% NPV: $28,455 thousand) as evaluated by GLJ effective January 1, 2023 (2) Year-end NAVPS is calculated by taking the NAV and dividing it by the basic shares outstanding as at December 31, 2022 of 57,882 thousand shares (December 31, 2021 – 48,060 thousand). All share counts have been rounded to the nearest 1,000 shares.

This is the second time in as many years where Journey's capital program has produced significant growth in NAVPS. In aggregate Journey has increased its producing net asset value per share by over 100% on an annualized basis over the past two years. Journey has achieved this milestone while continuing to reduce ARO relative to PDP, while improving corporate sustainability.

About the Company

Journey is a Canadian exploration and production company focused on oil-weighted operations in western Canada. Journey's strategy is to grow its production base by drilling on its existing core lands, implementing waterflood projects, and by executing on accretive acquisitions. Journey seeks to optimize its legacy oil pools on existing lands through the application of best practices in horizontal drilling and, where feasible, with water floods.

ADVISORIES

(000's)

Year ended December 31





2022 2021 Land and lease rentals



919 616 Geological and geophysical



63 - Recompletions



31,260 456 Well equipment and facilities



9,334 1,918 Capital Expenditures (excluding A&D)



41,576 2,990 Corporate acquisition (cash paid and working capital assumed)



8,226 2,530 Corporate acquisition – share consideration issued



10,920 3,643 Asset acquisitions



120,307 1,589 Asset dispositions



(3,000) (40) Capital Expenditures (including A&D)



178,029 10,712 Other capital – power generation



2,996 189

SOURCE Journey Energy Inc.