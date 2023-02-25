80-Year Old Man Still Making Waves in the Chihuahuan Desert

Some business owners just don't know when to quit. They are like surfers - always looking for the next wave. But, this guy's in the desert! Take a look what he's up to now ...

EL PASO, Texas, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- John Thomas, founder and owner of Atex Freight Broker Training, Inc. in El Paso, Texas just won't quit as he doubles down on his twenty-year old logistics training business. John announced today that his Atex Freight Dispatch Training and Atex Freight Bookkeeping Services are ready to go.

John's first wave hit after he started his freight brokerage, Atex Logistics, Inc., in 2003, in El Paso. This wave did not reach its potential as John soon after began freight broker training and this program took off literally overnight. He then turned his full attention to broker and agent training. This training was the second wave and is still the mainsail of his business.

Here is the focus for the next several waves in addition to the freight broker training:

· Hotshot training,

· Drayage training,

· Transportation Management Systems (TMS) consulting,

· Financial analysis for trucking companies,

· Trucking metrics and KPI consulting,

· A revived freight brokerage, plus more

Most clients are owner operators and are local or they come to El Paso from all over the country. Other clients train via Zoom. John has trained clients from Canada, the Philippines, Okinawa, Iraq and Kuwait.

John summarizes by making several comments: "It's surprising that many owner operators tell me that they work with brokers all the time but they have no idea what a freight broker does or how they get started.

"However, these owner operators fully realize that, with THEIR freight broker authority, they can go directly to shippers for loads instead of using another freight broker. They essentially cut out the middle-man which brings more dollars to their bottom line."

John feels that "the logistics industry – while difficult and hard to predict – is never going to fall by the wayside. There's a big demand for reliable, dedicated and innovative logistics' workers who find ways to navigate the challenges. New challenges, such as blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI), are appearing right now, not in the future. And they may revolutionize the way business is done."

Lastly, John also worked as a Certified Public Accountant for twenty years in Chicago and Illinois prior to entering his freight brokerage business. John is planning to bring two former clients into the business as well. These gals have outstanding credentials in terms of experience and customer service.

