Digital Marketing Software Market Size Worth US$ 161.7 Billion by 2028 | Industry CAGR of 15.8%
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Digital Marketing Software Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global digital marketing software market size reached US$ 66.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 161.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8% during 2023-2028.
Digital marketing software offers a versatile approach for promoting goods and services through the use of the internet or electronic media. It relies on different channels such as instant messaging (IM), social media sites, and mobile applications. Digital marketing software allows organizations to build brand loyalty, increase customer engagements, generate reports and analytics and create landing pages. Moreover, digital marketing software is gaining traction across the globe due to the growing trend of location-based video and social media advertising.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-marketing-software-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The global digital marketing software market is primarily driven by the increasing focus of various businesses on expanding their global consumer reach. The rising penetration of high-speed internet and smartphones and the growing influence of social media have also resulted in the increasing adoption of digital marketing software. It integrates digital channels that analyze different advertising campaigns in real-time. Besides this, with rapid digitization, more consumers are preferring online shopping and entertainment services. As a result, several companies are shifting toward e-commerce channels to sell their products and adopting digital marketing strategies to remotely advertise their goods and services. Furthermore, the integration of cloud-based solutions with digital marketing software offers benefits such as lesser investment in IT, cost-effectiveness, and ease of accessibility.
Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2580&flag=C
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Act-On Software Inc.
Adobe Inc.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
HubSpot Inc.
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Salesforce.com Inc.
SAP SE
SAS Institute Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of solution, service, deployment type, organization size, end use and geography.
Breakup by Solution:
Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
Email Marketing
Social Media
Search Marketing
Content Management
Marketing Automation
Campaign Management
Others
Breakup by Service:
Professional Services
Managed Services
Breakup by Deployment Type:
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Breakup by Organization Size:
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Breakup by End Use:
Media and Entertainment
Manufacturing
Retail
BFSI
Information Technology
Healthcare
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports By IMARC Group:
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/582178899/gaming-accessories-market-report-2022-covid-19-impact-market-trends-share-size-and-forecast-till-2027
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/582181841/electric-toothbrush-market-report-to-2027-a-3-billion-opportunity-imarcgroup-com
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/582187168/docking-station-market-report-to-2027-a-9-billion-opportunity-imarcgroup-com
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/582890716/indoor-lbs-market-report-to-2027-a-34-billion-opportunity-imarcgroup-com
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/583566263/soundbar-market-share-size-growth-analysis-trends-and-forecast-2022-2027
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/583568668/global-education-apps-market-size-share-analysis-trends-and-forecast-2022-2027
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
Digital marketing software offers a versatile approach for promoting goods and services through the use of the internet or electronic media. It relies on different channels such as instant messaging (IM), social media sites, and mobile applications. Digital marketing software allows organizations to build brand loyalty, increase customer engagements, generate reports and analytics and create landing pages. Moreover, digital marketing software is gaining traction across the globe due to the growing trend of location-based video and social media advertising.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-marketing-software-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The global digital marketing software market is primarily driven by the increasing focus of various businesses on expanding their global consumer reach. The rising penetration of high-speed internet and smartphones and the growing influence of social media have also resulted in the increasing adoption of digital marketing software. It integrates digital channels that analyze different advertising campaigns in real-time. Besides this, with rapid digitization, more consumers are preferring online shopping and entertainment services. As a result, several companies are shifting toward e-commerce channels to sell their products and adopting digital marketing strategies to remotely advertise their goods and services. Furthermore, the integration of cloud-based solutions with digital marketing software offers benefits such as lesser investment in IT, cost-effectiveness, and ease of accessibility.
Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2580&flag=C
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Act-On Software Inc.
Adobe Inc.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
HubSpot Inc.
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Salesforce.com Inc.
SAP SE
SAS Institute Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of solution, service, deployment type, organization size, end use and geography.
Breakup by Solution:
Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
Email Marketing
Social Media
Search Marketing
Content Management
Marketing Automation
Campaign Management
Others
Breakup by Service:
Professional Services
Managed Services
Breakup by Deployment Type:
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Breakup by Organization Size:
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Breakup by End Use:
Media and Entertainment
Manufacturing
Retail
BFSI
Information Technology
Healthcare
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports By IMARC Group:
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/582178899/gaming-accessories-market-report-2022-covid-19-impact-market-trends-share-size-and-forecast-till-2027
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/582181841/electric-toothbrush-market-report-to-2027-a-3-billion-opportunity-imarcgroup-com
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/582187168/docking-station-market-report-to-2027-a-9-billion-opportunity-imarcgroup-com
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/582890716/indoor-lbs-market-report-to-2027-a-34-billion-opportunity-imarcgroup-com
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/583566263/soundbar-market-share-size-growth-analysis-trends-and-forecast-2022-2027
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/583568668/global-education-apps-market-size-share-analysis-trends-and-forecast-2022-2027
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here