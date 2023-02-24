Vancouver, Fraser Valley drivers warned of heavy snow this weekend

Submit Release
CANADA, February 24 - Drivers are advised that heavy snow is in Environment and Climate Change Canada’s forecast this weekend for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.  

A special weather statement has been issued, with periods of heavy snow expected on Saturday and into Sunday morning. Snow accumulations up to 30 cm are possible over very short durations.

The ministry and its maintenance contractors closely monitor conditions when snow and cold temperatures are in the forecast and are prepared for this late-season snowfall. On provincial highways across the south coast, based on the current forecasts, maintenance contractors are proactively applying anti-icing brine, and will plow and sand to manage any accumulation of snow.

The ministry’s snow and ice technicians will be stationed at the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges, activating the cable collars as necessary to clear accumulations of snow. Lane closures on the bridges to support snow and ice operations will be in place. Drivers should be aware that provincial bridges and highways may be closed on short notice to prioritize driver and passenger safety.

Drivers are reminded to avoid all unnecessary travel when weather conditions are poor, prepare for delays and longer commutes, and ensure their vehicles are properly equipped with winter tires. 

Drivers can assist maintenance crews by providing space for them on highways and moving over safely when they see a vehicle with an amber light approaching. This will allow crews to improve road conditions to reduce hazards for drivers. 

Forecasts and conditions will be changing quickly. For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: www.DriveBC.ca

