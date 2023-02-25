Suspect Sought in Burglary Two Offenses: 1800 Block of Belmont Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in Burglary Two offenses that occurred in the 1800 block of Belmont Road, Northwest.

On Monday, February 20, 2023, at approximately 8:28 am, the suspect gained entry to a residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video: https://youtu.be/0nweFRGUr9A

On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at approximately 1:45 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry to a residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/Pfp9lMsi7MU

Anyone who has any information about these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.