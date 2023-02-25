Eastbound lanes closed on Farrington Highway at Maipalaoa Bridge on Thursday night, March 9

Main, News Posted on Feb 24, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies motorists that the eastbound lanes will be closed on Farrington Highway between Manununu Street and Maipalaoa Road, from 9 p.m. on Thursday night, March 9, through 5:30 a.m., on Friday morning, March 10, for concrete pours at Maipalaoa Bridge.

During closure hours, traffic will be contraflowed in the westbound lanes, allowing for one lane of traffic in both directions.

Phase 3 is anticipated to begin by April 2023 and will only need a one lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction to finish the mauka portion of the bridge. The anticipated completion date for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project has been postponed to October 2023, due to unanticipated construction delays.

HDOT thanks the public for their cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

Electronic message boards will be in place to notify motorists of closure information. Police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Roadwork is weather permitting.

