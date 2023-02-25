Homicide: 3100 Block of Buena Vista Terrace, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, February 23, 2023, in the 3100 block of Buena Vista Terrace, Southeast.

At approximately 11:10 pm, Seventh District officers responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. A second adult male victim walked into an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The decedent has been identified as 30-year-old Dimitri Remache, of Fort Washington, MD.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

