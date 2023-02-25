Full closure of Kamehameha Highway in Waimea on Saturday night, Feb. 25

Main, News Posted on Feb 24, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies motorists of a full closure of Kamehameha Highway in both directions at Waimea Bay on Saturday night, Feb. 25, from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., for the removal of the concrete wall.

As a reminder, crews will be doing mitigation fence work on Kamehameha Highway during weekdays. Work will be done behind the barriers allowing for all lanes to be open on Kamehameha Highway. Motorists should be aware of occasional closures when materials are being transported to the work site.

HDOT advises motorists to plan ahead and avoid the area during roadwork hours. Electronic message boards will be in place displaying closure information. TheBus and first responders have been notified and will be let through the work zone. Special duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Roadwork is weather permitting.

