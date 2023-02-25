Submit Release
Important nuances of hunting and trapping on Large Tracts Program lands

Question: Relative to big game hunting rules and seasons, are Large Tracts parcels considered private or public land?

Answer:  For all big game hunting rules and seasons, except for wolves, Large Tract parcels are considered PRIVATE. This is a great question that stems from certain controlled and general elk and deer hunts with notes stating harvest is allowed, “within 1 mile of private land”. 

Most will be happy to hear that Large Tracts Parcels are, in fact, classified as private land for any of these hunts. Please note that some hunts state, “on or within 1 mile of private agricultural lands” which does not fit the bill for Large Tracts Parcels since they are managed for timber, not agriculture.

