Global Cable Drum Market Report 2022 to 2027: Rising Penetration of 4G and 5G Networks Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2023 -- The "Cable Drum Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report

The global cable drum market size reached US$ 609 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 794 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.52% during 2021-2027.

Cable drums are used to carry different types of wires, such as electrical and optic fiber. They are generally made using plywood, timber, plastic, or metal in varied sizes and weights, depending on the application.

For instance, plywood drums are widely employed in the construction industry for transporting light loads as they are economical, lightweight, and strong. Besides this, steel drums are gaining traction over conventional wooden drums in the oil and gas sector as they are durable and eco-friendly.

At present, the emerging trend of automation in industrial processes is driving the demand for cable drums and cables, including industrial ethernet, instrumentation and control cables, communication cables for protocols, and variable frequency drive (VFD) for drive circuits portable power and cord products.

Cable Drum Market Trends:

Rising penetration of 4G and 5G networks, in confluence with advancements in smartphones, represents one of the major factors positively influencing the demand for cable drums in the telecommunication sector around the world.

Besides this, a significant increase in underground electrification, especially in emerging countries, is stimulating the market growth. Apart from this, the escalating demand for energy worldwide on account of rapid urbanization and the expanding global population is contributing to market growth.

Moreover, the migration of many people to urban areas is increasing the demand for infrastructural facilities in metropolitan cities. This, along with initiatives undertaken by governing agencies of numerous countries are promoting public infrastructure projects through loans, investments, and subsidies, is bolstering the growth of the market.

The boosting sales of vehicles across the globe are also catalyzing the demand for cable drums in the automotive industry. Furthermore, the leading market players are focusing on advancing products, which is creating a positive market outlook.

