Global Molded Pulp Packaging Market Report to 2027: Sustainability of Molded Fiber Pulp Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Molded Pulp Packaging Market by Molded Type (Thickwall, Transfer Molded, Thermoformed Fiber and Processed Pulp), Product Type (Trays, Clamshells, Cups, Plates, Bowls), End-Use, Source (Wood Pulp and Non Wood Pulp), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global molded fiber pulp packaging market size is projected to grow from USD 4.6 Billion in 2022 to USD 5.7 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The molded fiber pulp packaging market has been evolving since its inception. This sector is characterized by using molded fiber pulp packagings in food packaging, food service disposables, healthcare, electronics, among other industries. Their demand is driven the growing sustainable packaging industry and adoption of molded pulp packaging for manufacturing various sustainable and recyclable packaging products.

Thermoformed fiber to be the second largest mold type in molded fiber pulp packaging during the forecast period

Thermoformed is also known as thin-wall molded fiber packaging is produced on thermoforming lines. These fibers are dried in heated moulds and can therefore be produced in complex shapes, while maintaining a smooth surface. These fibers are widely used to marke clamshells and food service disposable such as cups, bowls, plates and cutlery.

Clamshells to be the second largest product type in molded fiber pulp packaging during the forecast period

Hinged packaging is known as clamshell and is used for a variety of products. It is used as a security package to deter package pilferage for small high-value items. Clamshells are primarily used for food takeaway packaging. They consist of one sheet folded over it and sometimes fused at the edges. It can be securely sealed, making it difficult to open by hand to prevent tampering. Clamshells are made of shaped molded fiber materials such as recycled cardboard, paper, and sugarcane bagasse to offer the necessary protection against light, dirt, and wear & tear.

Wood pulp accounted for the largest share of molded fiber pulp packaging during the forecast period

Wood pulp can be soft wood or hard wood pulp. Molded pulp items are generally produced by mixing water with wood pulp made either from virgin fibers or recovered paper and paperboard. The pulp recipe depends mainly upon the surface quality and stiffness properties required to manufacture the product and its application. Soft wood pulp offers excellent strength to the product, whereas hard wood pulp enhances the sustainability of the packaging. Wood pulp is basically used for making paper and hardboard packaging products. It is a non-toxic, sustainable, and recycled material used widely in molded fiber pulp packaging.

Food service disposable packaging accounted for the second largest share of molded fiber pulp packaging during the forecast period

Molded fiber pulp packaging products are 100% biodegradable, environment-friendly, sustainable, recyclable, sturdy, and easy to carry. Thus, these are widely used in food service disposables for various applications in the form of plates, bowls, trays, cups, boxes, and clamshells. Molded fiber pulp products are oil- & water-resistant and a good option for takeaways. Most of the cutlery is made using molded fiber pulp.

North America to be the second largest market for molded fiber pulp packaging

North America has for long been one of the critical markets for molded fiber pulp packaging. The North American market mainly comprises the US, Canada, and Mexico; the US is the dominant market in the region. The market for molded fiber pulp packaging in the North America is driven by factors such as the rising concerns for sustainable packaging in the region, increasing e-commerce sales, high disposable income, increasing demand for eco-friendly packaged foods, and demographic changes.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Sustainability of Molded Fiber Pulp

Shift in Consumer Preference Toward Recyclable and Eco-Friendly Materials

Rising Disposable Incomes

High Demand for Reusable and Sustainable Packaging

Restraints

Stringent Rules and Regulations

Restraints

Emerging Economies Provide Significant Opportunities

Investments in R&D Activities

Challenges

Fluctuations in Prices of Raw Materials

Companies Mentioned

Brodrene Hartmann A/S

Cellulose De La Loire

Enviropak Corporation

Fabri-Kal

Fibercel Systems

Genpak, LLC

Henry Molded Products

Huhtamaki Oyj

James Cropper plc.

plc. Jiangyin Greenpacking Trade Co., Ltd.

Keiding, Inc.

Keyes Packaging Group (Tekniplex Consumer Products)

Pacific Pulp Molding

Primeware

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited

Protopak Engineering Corporation

Pulp-Tec

Rypax

Sabert Corporation

Sonoco Products Co.

Tek Pak Inc.

Tellus Products LLC

Ufp Technologies

Un1F1Ed2 Global Packaging Group

Zellwin Farms

Zume Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v7cj75-molded?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets