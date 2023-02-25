Face Shield Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $2.16 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.88%

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Face Shield Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global face shield market size reached US$ 1.37 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.16 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.88% during 2021-2027.

Face shield refers to personal protective equipment (PPE) designed to protect the face from specific hazards. The piece is lightweight, padded, and vented that can be worn for extended durations and is reusable multiple times.

Metals, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PET-G), and polycarbonate sheets are some of the materials used in the production of the face shield. It is manufactured using laser-cutting, die-cutting, and water-jetting processes.

Face shield is widely used to protect the wearer's face from physical and biological hazards, energy and radiation, and chemical splashes. As a result, it finds extensive applications across the construction, healthcare, oil and gas, manufacturing, and chemical industries.

The increasing product utilization in the healthcare industry is one of the primary factors driving the market growth. Face shield is widely used by nurses, patients, and doctors to prevent the transmission of pathogens and cross-contaminations during medical examinations and surgeries.

In addition, the widespread product adoption due to the COVID-19 disease to protect facial areas and associated mucous membranes, such as mouth, nose, and eyes, from splashes, sprays, and spatter of body fluids is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, rising product utilization in the construction industry to provide general protection against dirt and debris and special protection during welding applications against spark, radiation, and intense heat, is positively influencing the market growth.

Apart from this, the integration of three-dimensional (3D) printing in manufacturing sectors to augment the production of highly durable, sterilized, and reusable face shields for medical professionals and healthcare workers is providing a considerable boost to the market growth. Other factors, including widespread product utilization by defense forces and the increasing initiatives by several governments to promote the adoption of PPE, are anticipated to drive the market growth.

