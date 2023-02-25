Insights on the Smartphone Audio Codecs Global Market to 2027: Featuring Analog Devices, Broadcom, Cirrus Logic and DescriptionDialog Semiconductor Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smartphone Audio Codecs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smartphone audio codecs market size reached US$ 6.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 8.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.56% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

ams AG

Analog Devices Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Cirrus Logic Inc.

CML Microcircuits (UK) Ltd.

DescriptionDialog Semiconductor PLC

Integrated Device Technology Inc.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

STMicroelectronics International N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

An audio codec, also known as a sound codec, helps in the compression and decompression of an audio data stream to minimize the bit rate and storage space. It can be both a combination of both hardware and software components.

It comprises signal routing and mixing channels, microphone and line inputs, digital-to-analog converters (DAC), and analog-to-digital converters (ADC), which make audio transmissions easier. At present, some of the most widely used audio codec formats include MP3, advanced audio coding (AAC), Apple lossless audio code (ALAC), free lossless audio codec (FLAC) and windows media audio (WMA).

The boosting sales of smartphones, in confluence with the increasing mobile data traffic, represents one of the key factors driving the global smartphone audio codecs market growth. In addition to this, the growing popularity of music streaming services is escalating the demand for audio codecs around the world.

Apart from this, owing to the rising adoption of Bluetooth earphones and headphones, the leading manufacturers are focusing on offering innovative and advanced features in their products, such as parametric equalizers, dynamic range control, noise cancellation and 3D sound processing, for expanding their consumer base.

Furthermore, the industry recently witnessed the introduction of aptX technology that is capable of wirelessly transmitting 24-bit high-resolution audio. It aids in reducing the audio's file size before transmission without affecting its overall sound quality. These innovations are expected to create a positive outlook for the market growth in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global smartphone audio codecs market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global smartphone audio codecs market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the hardware products based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the software products based on the compression type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the converter type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global smartphone audio codecs market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Smartphone Audio Codecs Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact Of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Hardware

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

6.1.2.1 Mono Codecs

6.1.2.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2.1.2 Market Forecast

6.1.2.2 Stereo Codecs

6.1.2.2.1 Market Trends

6.1.2.2.2 Market Forecast

6.1.2.3 Multi-Channel Codecs

6.1.2.3.1 Market Trends

6.1.2.3.2 Market Forecast

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Breakup by Compression Type

6.2.2.1 Non-Compression

6.2.2.1.1 Market Trends

6.2.2.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2.2.2 Lossy Compression

6.2.2.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2.2.2 Market Forecast

6.2.2.3 Lossless Compression

6.2.2.3.1 Market Trends

6.2.2.3.2 Market Forecast

6.2.3 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Converter Type

7.1 Analog to Digital Converter

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Digital to Analog Converter

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application Type

8.1 IOS

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Android

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Indicators

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7b6qs8-audio?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets