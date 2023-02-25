A Peek Inside … Public Health Dean Boris Lushniak’s Office

Name the biggest crises of the past 20 years, and it’s likely School of Public Health Dean Boris Lushniak was on the front lines. From the Ebola outbreak in Liberia to the Sept. 11 attacks, Hurricane Katrina and the H1N1 pandemic, he’s harnessed his expertise as a medical doctor and public health professional to save lives in the United States and beyond.

But when Russian tanks rolled into his ancestral homeland of Ukraine a year ago today, Lushniak felt helpless as he watched the coverage on CNN, tears rolling down his face. He called relatives there, offering to do anything possible to help get them out.

“They told me, ‘Boris, don’t you know us better? We are not going to be defeated.’ And that’s what we’ve seen this past year from the Ukrainian people,” he said. “Their motto is, ‘To victory,’ and that’s been true from the president down to the villagers.”

Lushniak’s family shares that resilience, emigrating to the United States in 1949 to escape the oppression of Soviet rule and putting him on the path to becoming a lifelong public servant. Though he trained to be a family doctor, a two-year fellowship opened his eyes to the possibility of making a bigger impact. He ended up spending 27 years in the Commissioned Corps of the U.S. Public Health Service.

“The idea of stamping out disease worldwide was really appealing to me,” he said. “I used my medical training not to treat individual patients, necessarily, but to treat populations.”

His work took him throughout the federal government, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to the Food and Drug Administration to the Office of the Surgeon General, where he served as deputy and acting surgeon general.

“I feel like I’m the luckiest person on the planet,” Lushniak said. “With all the public health crises I’ve experienced, there’s not a single one I wanted to miss.”

He just celebrated his sixth anniversary as dean, where he’s cultivating the same passion for public service within the SPH community. He took Maryland Today on a tour of his office, where he proudly displays his heritage, shares mementos of his missions and honors the public health heroes who came before him.

