AN EUROPE INVESTMENT GROUP REQUESTS VIETINBANK A TRILLIONS FINE AT ICC INTERNATIONAL COURT OF ARBITRATION
An investment Group has completed payment for an arbitration fee to request VIETINBANK to pay a Trillions fine at ICC International Court of Arbitration, ParisFRANKFRURT, GERMANY, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The information provided from the case No. 25703/XZG at the ICC INTERNATIONAL COURT OF ARBITRATION, Paris, the Claimant Group includes IMMOBILIEN PARTNER GMBH, GOE ENGENHARIAS, and MEKOLOR JSC. has completed the payment for the arbitration administration fee in order to request The Respondent Group including the Government of Vietnam, the State Bank of Vietnam and VIETINBANK to pay a Trillions fine at the ICC International Arbitration Court, PARIS on February 20th, 2023.
The case was formed from the transaction of an investment of up to 10 billion euros by IMMOBILIEN Partner GMBH (Germany) with the investment consultant of GOE Engenharias (Portugal) transferred to MEKOLOR Joint Stock Company (Vietnam) which was illegally appropriated and approved to use for money laundering by VIETINBANK with support from the leaders of the State Bank of Vietnam. The Claimant group has repeatedly contacted the Government of Vietnam and the State Bank of Vietnam to request disbursement and clarify the violations of VIETINBANK and the leaders of the State Bank of Vietnam in the spirit of EVFTA and EVIPA. However, the Government of Vietnam still ignores these requirements and the investment Fund is still misappropriated and is being continue used for illegal activities.
Therefore, the Claimant Group filed an Arbitration request which against the dispute and claim a fine up to trillions of Euros at the ICC International Arbitration Court, Paris due to the illegal misappropriation of the investment and the Government of Vietnam. failing to implement commitments to protect investment and manage the investment environment in Vietnam according to the commitments of EVFTA and EVIPA. Upon receipt of full payment, the ICC International Arbitration Court will proceed to send a request to ask the responds from respondent Group within the next few days.
We continue to update the responses from VIETINBANK, the State Bank of Vietnam and especially the Government of Vietnam to this Arbitration in next days.
