Ukraine, 1 year on: "We remain a people not defined by the war but by our strength, resilience and values."

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, IPPF has supported partners in Ukraine and surrounding countries to provide access to essential sexual and reproductive health and rights information and services for those affected.

Dr. Galyna Maistruk, Executive Director of Women Health and Family Planning Ukraine said:

"Today marks one year since the brutal Russian invasion of my homeland. For us in Ukraine, the 24 February is a benchmark of consciousness and striving at any cost to be helpful and effective at their front. We are fully conscious that grieving for losses, despite tremendous, will not benefit us. And we stand together and remain a people not defined by the war but by our strength, resilience and values.

Under shelling, air raid sirens, without electricity we remain committed to supporting the healthcare system through provision of essential equipment, medicine and training for doctors. Thanks to our reliable partners in IPPF and its member associations the work carries on supporting women and girls who need to access vital reproductive health care, abortion, and support after sexual violence until there is a free Ukraine."

