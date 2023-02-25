Submit Release
ATTORNEY GENERAL’S SPECIAL INVESTIGATION AND PROSECUTION DIVISION CHARGES FORMER DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION OFFICIAL ON FELONY THEFT CHARGES

HONOLULU, HI – On February 23, 2023, Karie Luana Klein, a former Hawaiʻi Department of Education (DOE) complex area business manager, was arrested after being charged by the Department of the Attorney General’s Special Investigation and Prosecution Division (SIPD) with three felony theft counts.

Klein was charged on February 16, 2023, for allegedly falsifying DOE mileage and parking forms and using DOE purchase orders and a “P-Card” to steal more than $7,000 from the DOE.  Each count of felony theft is punishable by up to five years in prison.

In 2022, the Hawaiʻi Legislature appropriated substantial funds for the creation of SIPD, which has a dual mandate of combatting public corruption and human trafficking in the State of Hawaiʻi.

Attorney General of Hawaiʻi Anne Lopez states:

“Government officials who abuse the public trust will be prosecuted and held accountable for their crimes.”

The case is State v. Klein, 3CPC-23-0000151.  Klein’s arraignment is currently set for Monday, February 27, 2023, at the Circuit Court of the Third Circuit, Hilo Division.  SIPD Deputy Attorney General Thomas J. Michener is prosecuting the case.

Klein is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Media Contact:

Dave Day

Special Assistant to the Attorney General

(808) 586-1284

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://ag.hawaii.gov

