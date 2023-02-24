/EIN News/ -- Stellantis Publishes 2022 Annual Report and Files Form 20-F

AMSTERDAM, February 24, 2023 – Stellantis N.V. announced today that it published its 2022 Annual Report and filed its 2022 Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Stellantis’ Annual Report and Form 20-F are available under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at www.stellantis.com, where they can be viewed and downloaded.1 Shareholders may request a hard copy of these materials, free of charge, through the contact below.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

For more information, contact:



INVESTOR RELATIONS: investor.relations@stellantis.com



communications@stellantis.com

1 The 2022 Annual Report and Form 20-F, including information concerning The Netherlands as Home Member State, and the Form 20-F and related exhibits are available on the Company’s website (www.stellantis.com) at https://www.stellantis.com/en/investors/reporting/financial-reports

