Moral Injury in Medicine: A Seminar for Physicians April 12, 2023

UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moral Injury in Medicine , a seminar just for physicians will take place April 12, 2023 in Portsmouth, NH, to address the personal and systemic challenges that doctors are facing, as well as to provide effective strategies to combat the devastating, demoralizing and infuriating dilemmas of current healthcare settings. 6.5 CMEs available.When: April 12, 2023, 8:30am - 4:30pmWhere: Sheraton Portsmouth Harborside Hotel, 250 Market Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801Note: This is an in-person event, with a virtual option for those unable to travel.Register Here: https://www.voa.org/event/moral-injury-in-medicine-conference-2023/ Speakers Include:- Rita Nakashima Brock, Ph.D., Senior Vice President & Director, Shay Moral Injury Center at Volunteers of America- Dr. Wendy Dean, MD, President & Co-Founder, Moral Injury of Healthcare- Dr. Mona Masood, DO, Founder & Chief Organizer, Physician Support Line- Dr. Simon Talbot, MD, Associate Professor, Harvard Medical School and Attending Surgeon, Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, MA; Co-Founder, Moral Injury of HealthcareEvent Discussions will:- Define moral injury in healthcare and describe how to recognize it- Explain both individual and systemic risk factors for moral injury- Equip participants with strategies for recovery- Identify necessary changes within healthcare that can reduce risks for moral injury- Provide time in small, confidential, peer-facilitated support groups to experience strategies for alleviating moral distress and moral injurySeminar co-hosts: Moral Injury of Healthcare, the Shay Moral Injury Center at Volunteers of America, Volunteers of America Northern New England, and Volunteers of America Massachusetts.