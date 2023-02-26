Submit Release
Eric Blue's New Nevly App Designed to Improve Financial Health

An image of someone holding a white smartphone with everything blurred out behind it.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New FinTech company Nevly, founded by Eric Blue, is designed to leverage technology and big data analytics to deliver personalized products to consumers to improve financial health outcomes. Nevly Money together with its mobile application - billed as a personal finance super app - are focused on helping people work towards better financial health and overall financial freedom.

Nevly’s family of products are focused on providing financial consumers who are interested in improving their financial health with an end-to-end solution that they can come to trust and rely on. With the company’s mobile app, Blue is laser focused on developing a comprehensive solution that allows users to abandon the need to jump around from app to app trying to piece together a comprehensive solution.

With its mobile application, Nevly strives to be the only app a consumer needs in order to improve their financial health. Leveraging open finance technology and artificial intelligence, its mobile application represents the most powerful solution in the market today capable of delivering hyper personalized consumer insights.

Eric Blue made the decision to found Nevly to develop products that leverage technology to deliver personalized financial insights to financially underserved consumers who struggle making sense of their money. He believes that with proper guidance, technology can aid many financially underserved consumers in strengthening their financial health.

In addition to its AI powered financial health assistant, Nevly’s mobile app will over time roll out a number of ancillary product features that will compliment our user’s journeys towards improved financial health. Items will include peer-to-peer money transfer services; debit and credit builder cards and a range of other insurance and credit products.

To look more into Nevly, or join as a member, visit nevly.com.

Nevly is a personal finance app striving to help people improve their financial health while also reaching financial freedom.

